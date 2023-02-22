MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County’s girls basketball team lost their state tournament game against the Campbell Spartans 67-35 on Tuesday night at Campbell’s home gym in Smyrna.
The Spartans are a 2-7A division school and finished their regular season at 23-5 in overall games, with 7-3 in region play. They started the state tournament with the second seed in their division.
Though they were the first team on the scoreboard with a 3-point shot, Colquitt County ended every quarter with the disadvantage. The first quarter had a eight point margin at 13-5, and going into halftime the score was 23-10.
Carliss Johnson had the most points with 14, while Ameris Johnson had the most rebounds at six.
On defense, Jermani Triplett had one block during the game.
Though they fought their best, the Spartans managed to really pull away in the third quarter, ending at 46-18.
With the 28-point difference, the Lady Packers just weren’t able to rally a comeback, and the Spartans increased their winning lead by 32 points, ending the game 67-35.
Because the state tournament is single elimination play, the Spartans will continue on in the second round of play, while the Lady Packers’ 22-23 season is now completed.
The Lady Packers finished their season 4-4 in region games and 15-12 overall.
The Colquitt County boys Packers team will play their state tournament game Wednesday night against Carrollton. As with their counterparts, if the Packers win their game they will continue to round two of the tournament, but if they lose their season will be finished.
