MOULTRIE – Colquitt County will once again have a local option for youth who wish to compete in soccer at a higher level after Moultrie’s YMCA announced they are introducing club soccer to their list of programs.
The plan is to have the inaugural season be this coming fall.
The name of the club will be Moultrie YMCA Soccer Academy, MYSA for short, and travel teams will be available for U10 thru U18.
"We are going to keep youth soccer and fall soccer available," said Robert Gallagher, who is the Sports Director at the Moultrie YMCA. "Everyone has a chance to play."
Though the game is important, the YMCA is taking more into consideration with their new club.
“We are focused on youth development, which goes back to our mission statement,” said Gallagher. “We really want to see the kids develop in how they transition as an athlete, but also turning into a young adult and working with others. Really focusing on teamwork and following leaders and orders. Building athleticism and confidence. Those are our main goals.”
The YMCA is currently working to have MYSA become nationally recognized as an official club.
“The goal is to do all of the training here in Moultrie and then travel around the state for tournaments,” said Gallagher.
To prepare for the higher level of play, the YMCA is making some big changes.
Not only are they renovating their soccer fields behind the main campus, but they are also purchasing all new equipment.
“Everything is state of the art,” said Gallagher.
In addition to the field and materials needed to play the game, the YMCA is also taking into account the need for high level coaches.
“We are having some collegiate players coming to coach,” said Gallagher. “We are going to be selective with who we have as coaches. We want to ensure that the coaches responsible for our players are at the highest level. Though, we will be open to volunteer, as well as some parents."
Evaluations will be held to place each athlete on a team, though the time and place hasn’t been determined yet.
Check with the YMCA’s social media pages and website to receive information as soon as it becomes available regarding this new club.
