MOULTRIE - Down 2-0, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority's 12-and-under Gold all-stars scored three runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lyons 3-2 on Thursday in the GRPA state baseball tournament in Effingham County.
The Gold all-stars, now 2-0 in the state tournament, will meet District I champion Vidalia at 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will advance to Saturday's championship game.
Colquitt County Black, the other Moultrie team in the 12-and-under tournament, was eliminated in a 10-8 loss to Garden City on Thursday.
The Black all-stars went 1-2 in the tournament and finished seventh.
Colquitt County's 10-and-under baseball all-stars lost their first two games in the state tournament and were eliminated.
Colquitt County's 10-and-under girls softball team split two losers bracket games on Thursday and finished third in their state tournament.
The 10-and-under defeated Swainsboro 23-14 in an early game on Thursday before being eliminated by Wayne County 15-3.
Colquitt County's 14-and-under all-stars split four games in Augusta and finished fourth in the state.
The 14-and-unders lost their opener on Wednesday, then won two straight on Thursday before being eliminated by Douglas-Coffee County, 16-1.
The 8-and-under girls all-stars lost their first two tournament games in Swainsboro.
