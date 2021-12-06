MOULTRIE — Twelve Colquitt County High football players have been named to 2021 All-Region 1-7A first team.
Region champion Lowndes earned three of the seven top individual awards.
Jamey Dubose was named Coach of the Year; Jacurri Brown, Player of the Year; and Chase Belcher, Athlete of the Year.
Camden County running back Jamie Felix, who was second in the region in rushing behind Colquitt County’s Charlie Pace, was the Offensive Player of the Year.
Tift County’s Tyre West, who has committed to play for the University of Georgia, was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Adonis Coyle, the Camden County kicker, was named the Special Teams Player of the Year.
The Utility Player of the Year Award went to Tift County’s Jackson Strickland.
Representing Colquitt County on the first-team offense are quarterback Neko Fann; region-leading rusher Charlie Pace; tight end Landen Thomas; sophomore right tackle JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels; and wide receivers Ny Carr and Ontavious Carolina.
Selected on the All-Region first team defense are linemen Quan Gammage and Marcus Ponder; linebacks Rickie Yates and Pershaun Fann; cornerback Letherrio “Ny” Edwards; and safety Kamal Bonner.
Named to the second team are center Cam Strange, wide receiver Za’Mari Williams; long-snapper Will Tapscott; defensive linemen Julian Harper and Ronald Durham; linebackers Hayden Moore and Alexander Florence; and safety Hunter Strickland.
Packers receiving honorable mention are running back Chad White; offensive linemen Isaiah Palmore and Keshaun Palmore; receivers Dextra Polite Jr. and Landon Griffin; kicker Brett Fitzgerald; linebacker Daveon Hunt; cornerback Tylan Brice; and safety Lyric Thomas.
Neko Fann, a sophomore, completed 129-of-217 passes for 2,104 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was intercepted just five times.
In his first year as a starter, Fann threw four touchdowns in a game three times.
His 2,104 passing yards this season rank 11th all-time and are the most ever by a sophomore Packers quarterback.
His 29 touchdown passes are the third-most in a season and Fann already is tied for sixth in career touchdown passes.
And he has started just 11 games.
Pace, who played in only 10 games, rushed for 1,138 yards this season as a junior. He ran for 12 touchdowns and caught passes for three more.
Daniels, also a sophomore, now has 33 straight starts on the offensive line for the Packers.
Thomas, the sophomore tight end who is stacking up college offers, had 31 pass receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns and developed into a fine blocker.
Carr, the fourth Colquitt County sophomore on the All-Region first team, caught 40 passes for 856 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Carolina, a senior, caught 13 passes for 239 yards and a score and also played defensive end.
Five of the six Colquitt County players selected for the first team defense are seniors. Bonner is a junior.
Yates led the Packers in tackles with 60 solo hits and 39 assists for 99 total tackles.
He also tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks.
Pershaun Fann was second on the team with 64 total tackles.
Edwards and Pershaun Fann tied with Thomas for the team lead in interceptions with two each.
The rest of the All-Region offense includes Tift County running back Zach Carter, Camden County running back Deonte Cole, Tift County offensive linemen Liam Gray and Ross Tanner, Camden County offensive linemen Noah DeMeritt and Kison Kennedy, Lowndes offensive lineman Peyton Gunn, Tift County wide receiver Mike Taylor, Lowndes wide receiver Khris Thomas, Camden County wide receiver Brandon Sullivan, Lowndes punter Carson Page, Tift County kicker Antonio Gomez and Lowndes long snapper Weston Edwards.
Also on the first team defense are linemen I’Man Davis of Camden County, Bubba Ellis and JaCoiley Nathan of Tift County and Jayden Battle of Lowndes; inside linebackers Will Dykstra of Camden County, Elijah Colvin of Lowndes and Bernard Tindall and Jonta Strozier of Tift County; outside linebackers DeAunte Hunter and Mekhi Crawford of Lowndes, Lucky Smith of Tift County and Jadin Jones of Camden County; cornerbacks Quan Floyd of Camden County, CJ Tomlin of Lowndes and Za’morian Brown of Tift County; and safeties Jake Lindsey and Zach Andreu of Camden County, Josh Pickett of Lowndes and Lee Jackson of Tift County.
The second-team offense also includes quarterback Gray Loden of Camden County; running backs Jaden Dailey and K.K. Albertie of Camden County and Jacarre Fleming of Lowndes; tight end Ian Pederson of Camden County; linemen Quinnard Walker of Tift County, Jackson Ellis of Camden County and Daniel Jones and Andru Ray of Lowndes; receivers Tyler Parker of Tift County, Semaj Parker of Camden County and Tate McGee and Justin Barron of Lowndes; and kicker Franklin Aguilar of Lowndes.
The second-team defense includes linemen WC Fulton of Lowndes, Josh Singleton of Tift County and DJ Davis of Camden County; inside linebackers Cooper Melvin and Coleman Lewis of Lowndes; outside linebackers Kelan Hill of Lowndes and DeNigel Cooper of Camden County; and cornerbacks Jarod Baker of Camden County, Kevin Thomas and Marlon Evans of Lowndes and Taylan Morrow of Tift County.
Receiving honorable mention on offense are running back Brayden Ritz, Camden County; tight ends Braxton Slack, Tift County, Hunter Park, Lowndes and Cooper Thornhill Camden County; linemen Will Wlodarczyk, Tyler Yarboroough and Cayden Thompson, Camden County, Corey West, Tift County, and Payton Henderson and Brock Bailey, Lowndes; receiver Ronnie Davis and Sullivan Adams of Lowndes and Antavio Pierce, Tift County; and long snapper Jackson Beckham, Tift County.
The honorable mention defense includes Ezekial Duncan and Vernon Wright of Lowndes and Dylan Higginbotham, Quinton Pickney and Khristian Dallas of Camden County; inside linebacker Collin Williams, Camden County; cornerback Tyre Young, Camden County; and safeties AJ Yarborough and Nick Petiote of Camden County and AJ McKeithern of Lowndes.
