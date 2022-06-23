MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County 12U boys all-stars won two losers bracket games on Thursday to remain alive in the GRPA state tournament in Statesboro.
Colquitt County, which lost its tournament-opener 3-1 to Wayne County on Wednesday, eliminated Cartersville 6-3 and Glynn County 11-6 on Thursday.
The all-stars from Moultrie will face tournament-host Bulloch County at 9 a.m. Friday. A victory would send them to the losers bracket finale at 11 a.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Colquitt County’s 14U girls dropped their tournament-opener in Augusta, falling to Wayne County 16-0.
But Marc Eure and Chuck Arrington’s girls won their first losers bracket game, blanking Douglas-Coffee County 7-0.
The Colquitt County girls were eliminated when they dropped a 4-3 decision to Vidalia and finished fourth.
The 14U all-stars include Allie Eure, Bryleigh Webb, Peyton Arrington, Camery Paulk, Lannie Burley, Regan Harrell, Taylor Hewett, Gracie McKeller, Ella Crawford, Bacardy Armstrong, Jade Lassetter and Lilah Thomas.
Colquitt County’s 12U all-stars lost their state tournament opener on Tuesday in Lyons 15-3 to Wayne County and were eliminated on Wednesday when they fell to tournament-host Lyons 12-4. Colquitt finished tied for seventh.
Coach Tiffany Troupe’s 12U team includes Sayge Bennett, Chelsey Bonner, Taylor Brown, Jada Daniels, Layla Dozier, Asa Green, Delyshia Tillman, Julie Sutton, Kaylee Williamson, Addison Wiley and Aaliyah Ybarra.
Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-stars dropped both of their state tournament games played at the Magnolia Sports Complex, falling 14-0 to Swainsboro-Emanuel County 14-0 on Tuesday and losing 16-4 to Douglas-Coffee County on Wednesday to finish tied for fifth.
Lyons won the state title defeating Swainsboro-Emanuel County 14-13 in Thursday morning’s championship game.
Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-star team roster includes Allie Adams, Ella Brooks, Brylie Cato, Callie Croy, Madysen Davis, Leona Marshall, Ada Norman, Emily Truelove, Aubrey Wetherington, Emma Whittington and Ella Whittington.
The team is coached by Brittany Marshall, Mike Marshall, Nathan Cato and Heath Wetherington.
