MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County 12U boys all-star team defeated Sumter County 14-6 on Monday to win the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s District III championship at the Magnolia Sports Complex.
The 12U all-stars will advance to the state championship tournament that will be held June 21-24 in Statesboro.
Colquitt County opened tournament play on Saturday by shutting out Crisp County 15-0 and then pounding Bainbridge 19-1.
Sumter advanced though the losers bracket to reach the championship game, but the result was the same in its second meeting with Colquitt County.
Another Colquitt County boys all-star team had a shot at District title late Tuesday when the 10U team met Mitchell County in the final losers bracket game.
A win over Mitchell County would send Colquitt to the championship game against undefeated Bainbridge.
The 10U tournament results were not available at press time.
Colquitt County’s 8U boys team lost its first two games — falling to Bainbridge 10-2 and Sumter County 13-5 in the losers bracket — on Saturday and were eliminated in their District tournament.
Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-stars began tournament play on Saturday, defeating Lee County 13-5 in its first game, then pounded Worth County 26-4.
The 10U girls played either Worth County or Lee County at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for the tournament championship.
The 10U girls state tournament will be held June 21-25 back at the Magnolia Sports Complex in Moultrie.
The 12U all-stars placed second in a three-team round robin held Monday and will advance to the state tournament in Lyons.
Colquitt County, Crisp County and Lee County took part.
Colquitt County’s 8U girls all-star team also finished second in a three-team round robin, but only one team from the District tournament advances to state.
Thomasville finished first and will go to the state tournament in Effingham County.
Lee County also participated.
Colquitt County’s 14U all-stars have automatically qualified for the state tournament to be held in Augusta.
