MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County 12U girls all-stars took second place in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s fast-pitch state tournament on Friday in Bulloch County.
Colquitt County fell 8-0 in the championship game to Swainsboro/Emanuel County.
Swainsboro had sent Colquitt County to the losers bracket earlier with another 8-0 win.
The District 3 champion Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation team included Chelsey Bonner, Ella Brooks, Brylie Cato, Lanier Doane, Asa Green, Leona Marshall, Delyzsha Tillman, Emily Truelove, Emma Whittington and Aaliyah Ybarra.
Mattye Green is the team’s head coach. She was assisted by Mike Marshall, David Green and Michael Brooks.
The Colquitt County all-stars opened the state tournament on Tuesday with a 13-1 win over Villa Rica and on Wednesday defeated Lyons 12-9.
But they ran into a tough Swainsboro/Emanuel County on Thursday and fell into the losers bracket, where they reached the championship game by defeating Trion 6-3.
Swainsboro/Emanuel County did not allow a run in its four games, also defeating Warner Robins 16-0, and Douglas/Coffee County 6-0.
