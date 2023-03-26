MOULTRIE, Ga. – At the end of the 2022-23 season, Packers varsity soccer will be saying goodbye to 14 seniors from its roster of 27 athletes.
Luke Brogdon
Position: forward, midfield and defender
Why soccer: “It’s a family sport. I started playing at three years old.”
Favorite aspect: “Winning - there is no better feeling.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Beating Tift County on Senior Night.”
Brogdon plans to continue his soccer career at Georgia Southern as a preferred walk-on in the center back position
Rene Dominguez
Position: goalkeeper
Why soccer: “My older cousins played and motivated me.”
Favorite aspect: “You get to meet different people from different places and for 80 minutes you have no worries.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Beating Tifton Senior Night.”
Jackson Glenn
Position: goalkeeper
Why soccer: “I played when I was younger, but got back into it about three years ago. It’s a way to hang out with friends.”
Favorite aspect: “As a goalkeeper I feel like I have control of the game, and I love being able to spend everything playing this sport with the people I love the most.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Being able to come out my senior year and have one last year.”
Luis Corona
Position: midfield
Why soccer: “I would watch it on TV with my dad. I liked how the ball moved around.”
Favorite aspect: “The adrenaline when you play makes everything else fade away.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Bus rides on the way home.”
Eric Garcia
Position: midfield and defender
Why soccer: “My older brother was a Packer.”
Favorite aspect: “The teamwork. I love all the moving parts and seeing the product of the entire team working together.”
Favorite Packer memory: “The night we beat Tifton. I got injured in the second game of the season, and watched from the bench. It hurt to not play, but it’s my team and I can’t help but be happy for them.”
Yudi Duvergel Jr.
Position: midfield and defender
Why soccer: “My uncle showed me a lot of sports when I was young, and something about soccer was different. It was freeing.”
Favorite aspect: “When we all come together as a team and we are all having fun. That’s the best part.”
Favorite Packer memory: “It hasn’t happened yet, but Yoyo is going to score. That will be the best.”
Jose Espinoza “Yoyo”
Position: defender
Why soccer: “My dad played and had a big passion for it. I fell in love with the competition.”
Favorite aspect: “I love coming out and practicing with my brothers. We all have the same goal and come together for the love of a sport.”
Favorite Packer memory: “When I scored my first goal playing against Tifton last year. Beating them on senior night too.”
Samuel Jimenez
Position: midfield
Why soccer: “I grew up playing it.”
Favorite aspect: “Playing with friends and having a good time smiling and having fun.”
Favorite Packer memory: “That we are currently undefeated in region this year. It would be perfect to end the senior year with all my friends being undefeated.”
Yahir Cleto
Position: defender
Why soccer: “My older brother played so I would play with them.”
Favorite aspect: “Having fun with my friends.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Being undefeated so far this year.”
Josue Ramirez
Position: defender
Why soccer: “I would always play with my brothers.”
Favorite aspect: “When we score. I love how we celebrate as a team after.”
Favorite Packer memory: Beating Richmond Hill in penalties when we played them the first time this season.”
Giovanni Pascual
Position: midfield
Why soccer: “It was just for fun at first, but it just felt right and I got good.”
Favorite aspect: “I get to see my body at its full potential and being physical. You can do things on the field you can’t do anywhere else.”
Favorite Packer memory: “When I scored my first goal in 10th grade. It was against Tifton and it was a pretty goal — I hit the ball on a bounce and it flew into the goal.”
Fernando Bautista
Position: forward, midfield and defender
Why soccer: “I love the intensity and the fans. Plus it’s always fun.”
Favorite aspect: “Celebrating with my team after every win.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Just having fun and enjoying the sport with my friends.”
Jacobo Rodriguez
Position: goalkeeper
Why soccer: “I would watch it on TV and my older family members played.”
Favorite aspect: “As a goalie, I really like the adrenaline you get after saving a shot.”
Favorite Packer memory: “When we beat Richmond Hill in overtime earlier this season.”
Iszac Doroteo
Position: goalkeeper, defender
Why soccer: “My dad. Plus, seeing it on TV.”
Favorite aspect: “Playing it with the boys.”
Favorite Packer memory: “Making my first varsity save in ninth grade. We had fouled and they had a freekick. I went left, but the ball went right. I dove and just got the ball with my fingertips. The ball hit the post and then went out.”
Next season, the varsity Packers team will have big cleats to fill as they work to replace these 14 individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.