MOULTRIE – With 48-2 in the shot put, Keyshaun Palmore was the only Colquitt County track and field participant to place first during regionals, which was hosted by Valdosta on Wednesday.
“It always feels good to have your athletes finish first in their event,” said head coach Dextra Polite. “I thank Coach (Terel) Toomer for doing such a good job with the throwers."
In addition to the shot put, the Packers also saw qualifying placements in the high jump, triple jump and two relay distances during regionals.
Everett Green placed third in the high jump at 6 feet.
Two athletes qualified for sections through the triple jump: Carlos Moore came in third with 43-3 followed by Ty’Querrius Lamar in fourth with 41-6.25.
Lamar also qualified for sectionals in the 4x100-meter relay along with teammates Carlos Moore, Raheim McBride and Qway McCoy.
They finished in 43.56 seconds.
Lastly, Dy James, Matt Bryant, Silvester Carolina and JaShar Kinsey, the Packers team for the 4x200 relay, also qualified for sectionals with a third place finish in 1 minute 30.3 seconds.
During regionals, the Lady Packers qualified for two events for sectionals.
With 35-5.5, Rajayla McBride took third in the triple jump.
The 4x400 relay team, Calynn Singletary, Jamya Moore, Tameria Williams and Dalivia McBride, finished fourth with a time of 4:34 and will also move on to sectionals.
“It’s a reward for them working hard throughout the season and moving on to sectionals,” said Polite.
These 15 athletes will travel to Carrollton on Saturday, May 6 for their opportunity at sectionals.
