Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.