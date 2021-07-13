MOULTRIE — Sixteen teams will seek the championship of the inaugural Southeastern 7-on-7 tournament that will be held Saturday at Colquitt County High School.
Pool play will begin in the morning with the tournament to start in the afternoon.
Colquitt County will have two teams entered in the event, as will Cairo.
Also competing will be teams from Thomas County Central; Monroe of Albany; John Paul Catholic of Tallahassee; Columbus of Miami; Dougherty; Berrien; Dooly County; Bradford High of Starke, Fla.; Jonesboro; Valwood; Brookwood School; and Griffin.
