MOULTRIE – After Moss Farms Diving completed its performance in May’s USA Diving Regional Championships in Coral Springs, Fla., coach John Fox sat down and considered just how many of his Diving Tigers might eventually qualify for Junior Nationals.
He believed 20 had a shot.
After the first two days of the Zone B Championships being held at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center, 18 have qualified.
Three more have chances to join the list the final two days of competition.
“We’ve had a great start,” Fox said after the completion of Friday’s six events. “We’re close. If we can get to 20, I’ll be doing cartwheels.”
Among those who have qualified for Junior Nationals are Olympic Team Trials veteran Carson Tyler, who won the 16-18 boys 3-meter event on Thursday, and Ellireese Niday, who took the 11-and-under girls platform, also on Thursday.
While Tyler’s win was not unexpected, the win by Niday, who is still just 9 years old, was most impressive, according to Fox.
“I’ve been a coach for six years and I’ve never seen a Group D (11-and-under) diver do what she did on platform,” Fox said.
Niday scored 223.85 points. Adriana Boles of The Woodlands Diving Academy, finished 92.20 points behind.
The other Diving Tigers who have already qualified to make the trip to Indiana University on July 28-Aug. 3 for Junior Nationals are:
# Nolan Lewis, Bo Bridges and Ruth Anne McCranie in Group A (16-18). All three have qualified on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
# Trip Gregory, Tuck Gregory and Shannon Icard in Group B (14-15). Trip was eighth on 3-meter and brother Tuck was ninth. Icard finished eighth in girls 1-meter.
# Judson Taylor, Gibson Stuckey, Christopher Griffin and Kylee Mathis in Group C (12-13). Taylor was 10th on 3-meter; Stuckey, seventh on platform; Griffin, fifth on platform; and Mathis, eighth on 1-meter.
Six other Group D Diving Tigers have joined Niday in qualifying for Nationals: Beck Gregory, second on platform; Selah Huante, third on platform; Charles Stevens, fifth on platform; Austin Taylor, third on platform; Amelia Gregory, sixth on platform; and Ruby DeMott, seventh on platform.
Fox said Diving Tigers Jodi Cobb, Timothy Fagan and Kendall Deloach still have a chance to punch a ticket to Indianapolis.
Fox also praised senior Diving Tiger Abi White, who competed in her final junior event in the 16-18 girls 1-meter on Thursday.
White will continue to compete at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
“She did a stellar list,” Fox said of White’s Thursday performance. “She did herself proud and I left smiling about how she did.”
Competition continues on Saturday with 11-and-under girls 1-meter and 11-and-under boys 3-meter at 9 a.m.; 12-13 girls 3-meter and 14-15 girls platform at 10:25 a.m.; and 12-13 boys 1-meter and 14-15 boys platform at 12:40 p.m.
The final six Zone B Championship events will be held on Sunday.
