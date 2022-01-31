MOULTRIE — The 2021 Colquitt County Region 1-7A runner-up football team was honored on Sunday at the program’s annual banquet.
The Packers went 8-3 and the team’s seniors went a combined 26-7 over the past three seasons under former coach Justin Rogers, who resigned in December and has taken the over the head coaching responsibilities at Thomas County Central.
Sean Calhoun, who was recently named the Packers’ new head coach, attended the banquet.
The highlight of the banquet was the presentation of the annual individual awards.
They included:
• The Colquitt County Board of Education Academic Commitment Excellence Award presented to the three seniors with the highest grade point averages.
They are Cameron Strange, with a 98.414 and a 3.983 GPA; Hayden Moore, 98.161, 3.968; and Justin Sinclair, 96.134, 3.791.
• In addition, the other top football student-athletes are seniors Aaron Castleberry, Pershaun Fann. Dextra Polite Jr., Hunter Strickland and Rickie Yates; juniors I’Marius Bussie, Jean Garcia, Landon Griffin, Cole Holmes, Keshaun Palmore Will Robbins and Will Tapscott; and sophomores JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels, Neko Fann, Jaden Fowler, Zy’Nequavian Harris, Josiah Jordan, William Madison, Eli Meads, Arden Sauls and Cristian Shealey.
All had grade averages of 89.5 or above.
Other awards and their recipients are:
• The Dale Williams Community Service Awards, established in 2010: Keveon Pollard and Tylan Brice.
• The Jimmy Jeter Mr. Dependable Award, established in 2011: Isaiah Palmore.
• The Rocky Jones Strong Man Award, established in 2015: Cameron Strange.
• The Ralph Taylor Special Teams Award, established in 2006: Quan Gammage.
• The Virgil Seay Special Teams Award, established in 2009: Kamal Bonner.
• The Friedlander Family Boar Hog Award, established in 1968: Pershan Fann, who has already enrolled at the University of Buffalo on a football scholarship.
• The Charles Taylor Pippin Unsung Hero Awards, established in 1970: Julian Harper and Ny Carr.
• The Tom White Scrambler Award, established in 2012: Hunter Strickland.
• The Cameron Erving Perseverance Awards, established in 2015: JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels and Justin Sinclair.
• The Virgil “Bud” Willis Character Award, established in 2006: Hayden Moore.
• The William “Knuck” McCrary Fighting Spirit Award, established in 1965: Alex Florence and Neko Fann.
• The Lavasky King Packer Pride Most Improved Award, established in 2011: Rickie Yates.
• The George A. Horkan Sportsman Awards, established in 1956: Landen Thomas and Navarrio Robinson.
• The Ray Goff Top Gun Award, established in 2009: Charlie Pace.
• The Bobby Cobb True Grit Award, established in 2010: Marcus Ponder.
• The Dextra Polite Ultimate Competitor Awards, established in 2012: Nii Edwards and Dextra Polite Jr.
• The Captains Awards: Cameron Strange and Rickie Yates.
Athletic trainer Ryan Kebler honored graduate assistants Tiffany Roberts and Kathleen Rubino; manager Joseph Stokes; water girls Alexia Barge, Chenanna Johnson, Jada Black and Rebecca Luna; Drew Morris; and Dr. Kevin Collins, who is in his 12th season of working with the Packers football team.
The junior varsity most valuable player awards went to Daveon Hunt and I’marius Bussie and the ninth-grade most valuable player awards were presented to Khalil Collins and Trey Young.
The Packers 2021 seniors were Milton Barfield, Tylan Brice, Ontavious Carolina, Aaron Castleberry, Ronald Durham, Ny Edwards, Pershaun Fann, Alexander Florence, Quan Gammage, Hayden Moore, Isaiah Palmore, Dextra Polite Jr., Keveon Pollard, Marcus Poonder, TJ Ponder, Navarrio Robinson, Justin Sinclair, Camceron Strange, Hunter Strickland and Rickie Yates.
Representing Colquitt County on the first-team offense are quarterback Neko Fann; region-leading rusher Charlie Pace; tight end Landen Thomas; sophomore right tackle JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels; and wide receivers Ny Carr and Ontavious Carolina.
Selected on the All-Region first team defense are linemen Quan Gammage and Marcus Ponder; linebacks Rickie Yates and Pershaun Fann; cornerback Letherrio “Ny” Edwards; and safety Kamal Bonner.
Named to the second team are center Cam Strange, wide receiver Za’Mari Williams; long-snapper Will Tapscott; defensive linemen Julian Harper and Ronald Durham; linebackers Hayden Moore and Alexander Florence; and safety Hunter Strickland.
Packers receiving honorable mention are running back Chad White; offensive linemen Isaiah Palmore and Keshaun Palmore; receivers Dextra Polite Jr. and Landon Griffin; kicker Brett Fitzgerald; linebacker Daveon Hunt; cornerback Tylan Brice; and safety Lyric Thomas.
