Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Gadsden, north central Jefferson, northeastern Leon, southeastern Decatur, Grady, southeastern Mitchell, Thomas and southwestern Colquitt Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Ochlocknee to 8 miles east of Havana. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Havana, Cairo, Thomasville, Moultrie, Ochlocknee, Coolidge, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Capel, Darsey, Dillon, Enon, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Merrillville, Chastain, Calvary, Princes Still, Amsterdam, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Quality. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH