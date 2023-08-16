MOULTRIE — It’s almost unheard of.
The Colquitt County varsity football team’s staff did not lose a coach from the one that guided the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the Class 7A semifinals last year.
And that successful staff got even deeper with the addition of former Packer Patrick Hunter to work with the team’s kickers.
Hunter joins a group that already had five former Colquitt County players and three ex-Packer assistants - including head coach Sean Calhoun - on board.
Five of those assistants will be deeply involved in steering what is expected to be an explosive offensive unit.
Calhoun helped guide the 2014-2015 undefeated Packer teams’ offenses, as did current offensive coordinator John Cooper.
A Worth County graduate, Cooper first came to Colquitt County in 2012 and remained on the staff until he left with Calhoun to go to Carrollton in 2016.
He also helped develop running back Charlie Pace last season and will be key in bringing along young ball carriers Ramsey Dennis and Day’Shawn Brown.
Offensive line coach Bryce Giddens was an All-State center for the Packers who played on the 2010 Colquitt County team that reached the state championship game.
He went on to play at Arkansas State and began his high school coaching career at his alma mater working with the tight ends and offensive line in 2017.
He went to Auburn as a graduate assistant in 2018, but was back in South Georgia to coach linemen at Valdosta in 2019 and Lowndes in 2020 and 2021.
Kiel Pollard, a veteran of the 2014 and 2015 state championship teams and the Packers all-time leading receiver, returns to work with the tight ends.
He played tight end at South Carolina until a cyst was discovered on his spinal cord, putting an early end to his career. He stayed with the Gamecocks as a graduate assistant in 2019 and 2020 before returning to Moultrie last year.
Quin Roberson was a key component on the 2009 Colquitt County team that rebounded from a 4-6 record the year before to advance to the state semifinals.
From 2007-2009, Roberson caught 100 passes for 1,537 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Packers.
He started his collegiate career at Samford in 2010 and then transferred to Valdosta State, where, in 2011, he had 31 pass receptions for 382 yards and six touchdowns and had 17 punt returns for 219 yards, including one that he took back 81 yards for a touchdown.
In 2012, he was on the Valdosta State team that won the Division II National Championship.
After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in 2018, he coached three seasons at Ocoee High school.
He returned to South Georgia in 2021 to work with the receivers at Thomas County Central and last year made his way back to Colquitt County to coach the inside receivers.
Also coaching on the offensive side of the football for the Packers again this year will be David Hill Jr., who is back for his eighth season at Colquitt County.
He was an outstanding receiver under Rush Propst at Eufaula (Ala.) High, where he was a high school All-American and the No. 1 receiver in the state his senior year.
He played collegiately at Auburn and Troy State.
He began his coaching career in 2007 and in addition to working at four high schools, he also has been on the staffs at Holmes Community College and Florida A&M.
Defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell joined the Colquitt County staff in 2013 after coaching 17 years at Troy, his alma mater, where he served in several roles, including co-defensive coordinator.
After leaving Colquitt County following the 2015 season, he coached defensive backs and outside linebackers at Georgia Southern for six years.
The former Crestview (Fla.) High and Troy quarterback is back for his second season as the Packers defensive coordinator.
Another former Packer player on the staff is Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame member Dextra Polite, who started at cornerback on the 1994 Packers team that won the program’s first state championship.
After playing at Georgia Military and starting at corner for Clemson, Polite returned to Colquitt County in 2001 and has been coaching the Packers secondary players ever since.
The other former Colquitt County player who joined the staff in 2022 is linebackers coach Bull Barge.
He is one of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Packers and is still the program’s all-time leading tackler.
From 2011-2014, he was credited with 507 tackles.
He was a starting linebacker on the 2014 Packers team that went 15-0 and won the program’s first state championship since 1994.
Barge went on to play at South Alabama where, between 2015-2018, he played in 49 games and started 20.
In 2019, he played in the National Gridiron League before joining the Valdosta High School staff under his former high school coach Rush Propst the next year.
In 2021, he coached the defensive backs at Thomasville High School, helping lead the Bulldogs to the Class AA state championship game.
Second-year defensive line coach Terel Toomer did not play for Colquitt County in high school, but he did play against the Packers in 1996 and 1997 as a starting defensive tackle on the Worth County football team.
After playing at Valdosta State, where he and Calhoun were teammates on the 2004 National Championship team, he began coaching in 2009 at Chattooga and has worked at Gordon Central, Washington-Wilkes and McIntosh County, where he was the head coach in 2017.
In 2021, he was the defensive coordinator at Macon County before joining the Colquitt County staff last season.
Stan Luttrell is back as the strength and conditioning coordinator and coach of the outside linebackers.
He was the head coach at Hebron Christian the previous two seasons and was the head coach at Chestatee from 2006-2013.
Luttrell, who started his coaching career in Tennessee, also has been the head coach at Union County and at Johnson High in Gainesville.
From 2014-2016, he was an assistant to Jess Simpson on three Buford teams that went a combined 41-4 and won an undefeated state championship in 2014.
Luttrell also has been named the Georgia Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association earlier this year.
He had been in charge of strength and conditioning for seven Georgia high school football programs before joining the Colquitt County staff last year.
Luttrell is the father of Jack Luttrell, who had an outstanding senior season for the Packers in 2022 and is now playing at Tennessee.
Also back for his second season in Moultrie is Brian Simmons, who is the special teams coordinator and the safeties coach.
Simmons was the defensive coordinator at Carrollton under Calhoun for five years and held the same post at Thomasville.
The Cook High and Valdosta State graduate also has coached at Berrien and Collins Hill.
Hunter converted 41-of-45 extra point attempts and connected on two field goals while playing for Colquitt County under head coach Mike Singletary in 2000 and 2001.
While attending Valdosta State, he decided he wanted to become a coach and approached Lowndes coach Randy McPherson about becoming a volunteer assistant.
In 2006 and 2007, he worked with the Vikings kickers in that role and after a year as the sports director at the Moultrie YMCA, he became full-time member of the Vikings staff working with their punters and place-kickers.
Hunter also will work with the Colquitt County soccer program.
Also returning for Colquitt County this season will be director of football operations Earl Jefferson, athletic trainer Ryan Kebler and his assistant Kathleen Rubino and video coordinator Greg Hall, who will be in charge of the new video scoreboard.
Video coordinator Darius Townsend will handle the day-to-day video operations the football team.
The Colquitt County ninth-grade program also has a former Packer player on staff when Tomarcio Reese returned to Moultrie.
Reese, who started at linebacker on the 2014 state championship team, coached at Valdosta last season.
He had an outstanding college career and started at Georgia Southern as a junior and a senior.
Marshall Locke returns as the ninth-grade head coach. His staff also includes Cory Harper, Ian Brinson, Zach Stanaland and Trey Perkins.
