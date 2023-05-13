MOULTRIE - Moss Farms Diving was the first place overall team, boys team and girls team at USA Diving’s Junior Region 3 Championships held May 4-7 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
But more importantly, the team was able to ensure that 25 of its divers will advance to compete in the Zone B Championships to be held June 16-18 at the Rosen Aquatic Center in Orlando.
From Zones, qualifying divers will head to USA Diving’s Junior National Championships, scheduled to run July 24-Aug. 2, at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, Calif.
Four Moss Farms divers - Luke Hernandez, Elli Reese Niday, Ruth Anne McCranie and Austin Taylor - already have earned Junior Nationals berths by taking first-place finishes in their age groups at the YMCA Nationals held March 30-April 2 at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.
Hernandez and Niday won on all three boards; McCranie took the gold medal on 3-meter; and Taylor won on platform.
At the Region 3 Championships, Niday continued to prove she is among the best in the country by winning on both springboards and on platform in the girls 11-and-under age group.
Moss Farms swept the top three places in 11-and-under girls when Amelia Gregory was second and Ruby DeMott was third in all three events.
Taylor was impressive in 12-13 girls, winning on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and finishing second on platform.
Niday and Taylor were the Region 3 Championships’ girls high-point winners.
Hernandez took first place on platform, was second on 1-meter and fourth on 3-meter in 16-18 boys.
In 16-18 girls, McCranie was fourth on 1-meter and fifth on 3-meter.
Elizabeth Hobby brought a gold medal back from Fort Lauderdale, winning on 1-meter in the 14-15 age group.
Luis Tlanepantla finished first in all three events in 11-and-under boys.
Also in 14-15 girls, Kendall Deloach took a silver medal on 3-meter, bronze on platform and was fourth on 1-meter.
Bo Bridges finished third on both springboards and was fourth in the competitive 16-18 boys age group.
Beck Gregory, diving in 12-13 boys, was third on 3-meter, fourth on 1-meter and fifth on platform.
Also in 12-13 boys, John Parker Harrison finished seventh on platform and eighth on both springboards and Selah Huante was sixth on platform and seventh on both springboards.
Zechariah Ledl took the silver medal on platform and was fifth on both springboards in 14-15 boys.
Christopher Griffin took a bronze medal on platform in 14-15 boys and was ninth on 3-meter and 10th on 1-meter.
Also in 14-15 boys, Judson Taylor was fourth on platform and sixth on the springboards.
In 12-13 girls, Ava Harden was fourth on platform and fifth on 1-meter.
Also in 16-18 boys, Trip Gregory’s best finish was a fifth-place on platform. Tuck Gregory was seventh on 1-meter and 8th on platform.
In 16-18 girls, Jewel Hart was sixth and Nyla Thompson was eighth on platform.
Landon Thomas was ninth on 3-meter in 12-13 boys.
Maggie Strange and Steele Weeks also have qualified for the Zone Championships.
Moss Farms scored 362 points overall in its Region 3 championship effort.
The Atlanta Diving Club was second with 236 points, 126 points behind the Diving Tigers.
The Region 3 Championships drew 155 divers.
