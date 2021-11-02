MOULTRIE — Colquitt County softball coach Chance Pitts was disappointed with the outcomes of the Lady Packers’ two state tournment games.
They were losses in the first two games.
But if there was some consolation for Pitts and team, those losses were to North Gwinnett, which went on to win the Class 7A state championship, and, in extra innings, to Mill Creek, which finished third in the state.
Colquitt’s girls won the Region 1-7A championship and had a late 14-game winning streak to finish 25-5.
Two of the losses came in region games: an unfathomable 18-10 home loss to Camden County, which was the Lady Wildcats only region win, and a 4-3 loss to Lowndes.
Two of the other three losses came at the hands of North Gwinnett.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Colquitt County 8-0 in September in Buccaneer Bash and duplicated the outcome and the score in Thursday’s state tournament opener.
In both games the Lady Packers were defeated by North Gwinnett pitcher Amber Reed, the reigning state Player of the Year.
Colquitt could get another shot at Reed, who is just a junior, next year.
Pitts would certainly relish that opportunity, if his 2022 team can make a third trip in four years to Columbus.
Colquitt will have seven position players and its two pitchers returning.
“We’ve got a really, really good core coming back,” Pitts said. “And they are hungry. Two and done is not where they want to be.”
Colquitt loses four players from this year’s team: Katlynn Powers, Bre Caldwell, Kalise Richardson and manager Katie DeMott.
Powers had an outstanding four-year career.
This season she batted .452 with eight doubles, a triple and 25 runs batted in.
She also helped send the state tournament game against Mill Creek into extra innings with a game-tying three-run double in the fifth inning.
Powers helped send the Lady Packers to the state tournament two years ago with a seventh- inning solo home run that eliminated Norcross.
She has played center field, left field and second base in her career.
“She’s been a mainstay in our lineup,” Pitts said. “She’s just been awesome.”
Caldwell, the team’s right fielder, batted .370, proving she was more than just a slap hitter.
“She really came on this year,” Pitts said. “She showed she could put it in the outfield too.”
Although those two will be sorely missed, the cupboard will hardly be bare next fall.
The Lady Packers’ two-deep pitching staff will return after a stellar 2021.
Junior Emily Allegood went 16-3 with a 2.50 ERA and struck out 90 batters in 106.1 innings.
Sophomore Maris Hopper was 9-1 with a 2.45 ERA. She struck out 66 batters in 68.2 innings.
Allegood also finished the season as the team’s leader in batting average, .475; runs batted, 31; and extra base hits, 18.
Madison Plymel, Allegood’s and Hopper’s battery mate, will be back after hitting .451 with 10 doubles, two triples and 31 RBIs this year.
First baseman Morgan Holder hit .349 and drove in 19 runs and second baseman Carli Pearson hit .232 with five doubles, a triple, three homers and 23 RBIs.
On the left side of the infield, third baseman Julia Duncan tied with Allegood for the team lead in home runs with six and shortstop Jacey Wetherington hit .356 with four doubles and 16 RBIs.
Laura Hailey Bryan, who started in left field when Allegood was pitching, will be back next season after hitting .364 and driving in 14 runs this season.
Hopper will likely find a starting position next year when she is not pitching after hitting .359 with four doubles this year.
Amber Brown and Kaden Sutton also will return next season.
Pitts also was pleased with the work of his coaching staff that included assistants Rhonda Manley, Emily Corbitt, Spenser Richardson, Aaron Eubanks and Ryan Davis.
Will Stuckey and Ashley Legaspi handled the middle school program.
In the first game at the state tournament at the South Commons Softball Complex, Bryan managed the only hit against North Gwinnett and Reed in the 8-0 loss.
Wetherington, who drew a walk, was the only other Colquitt County base runner.
Reed also had three hits, including a home run and a double, for the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was called in the bottom of fifth inning when North Gwinnett scored four runs for an eight-run lead that invoked the run rule.
In the second game, Colquitt held off Mill Creek for eight innings, but could not fend off the Lady Hawks in the ninth.
Mill Creek scored three runs in the top of the ninth and the Lady Packers could not counter in the bottom half and fell 8-5.
Down 5-2, Colquitt scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth on the Powers double to tie the game and then held the Lady Hawks scoreless over the next three innings.
But Mill Creek’s 15-hit barrage finally took its toll in the second extra inning. The Lady Hawks won two more losers bracket games before being eliminated by East Coweta.
After defeating Colquitt County, North Gwinnett defeated Milton 10-0 and East Coweta 8-0 to reach the championship game, which it won 7-2 over East Coweta.
