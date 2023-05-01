MOULTRIE - There were 112 athletes registered for the tournament from all different skill levels and divisions in the YMCA Smash Out CF Tournament Saturday and Sunday, and many Colquitt County residents won medals.
Several won in men’s doubles.
Alan Cortez, from Norman Park, won silver in 2.5 at any age, with partner Fred Neyman from Macon.
Taking gold in skill level 3.0, ages 34 and above, was Lance Murphy from Moultrie with a partner from New Jersey, Gustavo Alzuru.
Also in the 3.0, 34 and above, Moultrie resident Ross Cox took bronze with Meigs resident Thomas Trip.
Level 3.0, 5 to 33 saw Ben Klar from Moultrie take gold with Hamilton partner, Hank Klar.
Bruce Owen and Roy Reeves, both from Moultrie, won gold in 3.5, any age, while Jason Cox and Dalton Murphy, also both from Moultrie, won Silver.
In the highest division for men’s doubles, 4.0, any age, Moultrie’s Nayan Patel won silver with Funston partner Keith Blalock.
Mixed doubles had four different divisions.
In 2.5, any age, Daley Dalton and Nathaniel Allegood, who are from Moultrie, won Gold. Bronze went to Riley and Mike Curington, again from Moultrie.
Moultrie’s Shana and Lance Murphy took home gold in 3.0, any age.
The 3.5 and 4.0 skill level were combined together in an all ages division. Maggie Murphy, from Moultrie, won gold with Josh Holt from Thomasville.
Coming in Silver were Funston’s Ashley Blalock playing with Dalton Murphy from Moultrie.
In the final division, 3.5, 51 and above, Jana and Michael Wear from Moultrie took home the silver.
The final category for the tournament, women’s doubles.
The highest division was 3.5-4.0, 5-39. Moultrie had four athletes medal here. Kristin Adcock and Rachael Hall took silver and Leah Braswell and Maggie Murphy took bronze.
There was also a 3.5, 40 and above division but no one in Colquitt County placed.
No local athletes placed in the 3.0, any age, or 2.5, 41 and above, either.
Lastly was the 2.5, 5-40, division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.