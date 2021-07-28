CATOOSA COUNTY — Several Moultrie Sharks Swim Team members qualified for the GRPA State Swim Meet.
While many members of the Sharks qualified for state in their divisional competition, only three swimmers were able to attend the state meet on July 16 and 17 according to head coach Link Whittaker.
“There were several swimmers that qualified in the relays but were not able to make the trip,” Whittaker said.
Gracie Strickland, Leila Hall and Chloe Tillman all placed within the top three in the divisional round to attend the state meet.
At the meet, swimmers were required to pass a preliminary round to move onto the finals.
Stickland had a 22.13 preliminary time in the Girls 9-10 25 yard breaststroke, a 21.55 in the 25 yard butterfly and a 20.86 time in the 25 yard backstroke.
She would go on to place sixth and eighth for the breaststroke and backstroke respectively with times of 22.83 and 21.53 according to Moultrie-Colquitt Parks and Recreation Authority Director Greg Icard.
Leila Hall had a preliminary time of 46.43 in the Girls 11-12 Yard Butterfly which did not qualify her for the finals.
Tillman had a preliminary time of 1:03.84 in the Girls 13-14 100 yard freestyle, a 1:14.13 time for the 100 yard IM and a 33.15 time in the 50 yard backstroke. She would go on to place seventh in both the 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard IM with respective times of 1:03.87 and 1:14.37. She did place fourth in the 50 yard backstroke according to Icard.
“(Tillman) placed fourth a few hundredths of a second from first,” said Whittaker.
