MOULTRIE - Titans Swimming Academy (TSA) earned a hard-fought first-place finish in the 2022 GRPA ABC District 3 Swim Meet last week.
TSA competed against teams from the surrounding area to take the title.
TSA qualified 48 swimmers for the GRPA Class B Swim Meet to be held in Moultrie on July 15-16.
The youngest athletes to qualify to compete at the state meet are Jonah Bilello (8), Thad Wingate (7), Jesse Hernandez (8), Landon Wall (7), Wade Hutson (7), Waylon Medders (7), Lydia Harden (7), Hailey Strickland (7) and Lily Rae Duncan (7).
Bilello placed first in all three individual events: 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke.
Hutson placed second in the 25-yard butterfly.
Hernandez placed third to his teammate Wade Huston in the 25-yard butterfly, but brought in a first-place finish in the 25-yard breaststroke.
Wingate earned a third place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 25-yard butterfly.
The 7-8 mixed 100yard medley relay team of Lydia Harden, Hailey Strickland, Waylon Medders and Lily Rae Duncan placed first.
The boys 7-8 100-freestyle relay of Jesse Hernandez, Waylon Medders, Landon Wall and Thad Wingate placed first.
For the 9-10 girls events, Taylor Beth Bass (9) earned her opportunity to compete in the state meet with three first-place finishes in 25-yard breaststroke, 25-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley.
Savannah Posey (10) placed first in the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke and second the 100 individual medley. Addi Kinard (10) placed second in the 25-yard butterfly, fourth in 50 yard freestyle and 25 yard breaststroke.
Boys 9-10 events had great finishes also.
Jaiden Howell (10) finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, 25 -yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke.
Jason Valega (10) finished third in the 25-yard breaststroke and 4th in the 50 yard freestyle. David Cardwell (10) placed third in the 25-yard backstroke and fourth in the 25-yard butterfly.
Girls and boys 11-12 had a great showing.
Beau Posey (11) finished first in the 50-yard breaststroke 3rd in the 50 yard freestyle.
Christopher Hernandez (11) placed third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in both the 50-yard freestyle and 50- yard backstroke.
Bastian Aguilera (11) was fourth in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Selah Huante (11) qualified for the state meet with two second-place finishes in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke.
Maddux Simmons finished third in the 100-yard individual medley.
Boys 12-and-under 200-yard medley relay team of Valega, Howell, C. Hernandez and S. Huante placed first.
Boys 12-and-under 200 yard medley relay team of Max Holmes, Bastian Aguilera, Maddux Simmons and David Cardwell also qualified with a third-place finish.
For the girls 11-12 year old group, Cindy Jo Cooper (12) placed first in the 50-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard freestyle.
Isabella Reagan (12) placed second in the 100-yard individual medley, third in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke.
Gracie Strickland (11) placed 1st in the 50 yard breaststroke and 3rd in both the individual medley and 50 yard butterfly.
Allie Mobley (11) placed 3nd in the 50 yard butterfly, 4th in the 100 yard freestyle and 5th in the 50 yard freestyle.
In the 13-14 girls age group, Hannah Bryant (13) earned two 1st place finishes in the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard breaststroke. Bryant placed 2nd in the 50 yard backstroke.
Katherine Springman (14) qualified with a 2nd place finish in the 50 yard butterfly and 3rd place 50 yard freestyle. Lyla Clifton earned a 2nd place finish in the 100 yard individual medley.
For the 13-14 boys age group, Andrew Perdew took 2nd place in the 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke. Erick Valega qualified in the 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard individual medley with 3rd place finishes.
David Greene finished 3rd in 50 yard freestyle and 4th 100 yard freestyle.
Hayden Tillman finished 3rd in the 50 yard backstroke.
Individual 15-18 girls qualifiers are Hannah Huante with three 1st place finishes– 100 yard freestyle, 100 individual medley and 50 yard butterfly; Lilly-Claire Tillman–1st in the 50 yard breaststroke; Ellery McBryde – 2nd in the 50 yard backstroke, 3rd in the 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard butterfly and Rylie Everson – 3rd in the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard backstroke.
In boys 15-18 age group, Brandon Maag finished 1st in the 50 yard breaststroke, 50 yard freestyle and 2nd in the 100 yard freestyle. Nick Merdian took 1st in the 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke and 2nd in the 50 yard breaststroke.
Reese David placed 2nd in the 50 yard freestyle and 50 yard butterfly.
TSA relays headed to the GRPA state meet:
Mixed 7-8 100 Yard Medley Relay- Lydia Harden, Hailey Strickland, Waylon Medders, Lily Rae Duncan.
Boys 7-8 100 Yard Freestyle Relay- Jesse Hernandez, Waylon Medders, Landon Wall, Thad Wingate.
Girls 10 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay- Hailey Strickland, Lily Rae Duncan, Lydia Harden, Addi Kinard.
10 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay- Jason Valega, Jonah Bilelo, David Cardwell, Jaiden Howell.
Girls 12 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Savannah Posey, Taylor Beth Bass, Addi Kinard, Reese Medders.
Girls 12 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay A - Zoie Anglin, Reese Clifton, Allie Mobley, Gracie Strickland.
Girls 12 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay B - Taylor Beth Bass, Reese Medders, Maise Ford, Savannah Posey.
Boys 12 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay A - Jason Valega, Jaiden Howell, Christopher Hernandez, Selah Huante.
Boys 12 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay B - Max Holmes, Bastian Aguliera, Maddux Simmons, David Cardwell.
Mixed 12 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Emily Holmes, Reese Clifton, Cindy Jo Cooper, Brooklyn Faucett.
Girls 14 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Isabella Reagan, Gracie Strickland, Zoie Anglin, Allie Mobley.
Girls 14 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Lyla Clifton, Brooklyn Faucett, Cindy Jo Cooper, Isabella Reagan.
Boys14 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Hayden Tillman, Erick Valega, David Greene, Beau Posey.
Boys 14 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Jake Medders, Hayden Tillman, Beau Posey, Erick Valega.
Girls 18 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Hannah Grace Bryant, Rylie Everson, Hannah Huante, Katherine Springman.
Girls 18 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rylie Everson, Hannah Bryant, Katherine Springman, Hannah Huante.
Boys 18 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Nick Merdian, Brandon Maag, Reese David, Andrew Perdew.
Boys 18 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Brandon Maag, Reese David, Andrew Perdew, Nick Merdian.
Mixed 18 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Ellery McBryde, Jake Medders, Lilly-Claire Tillman, Noah Harden.
Mixed 18 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Ellery McBryde, Jake Medders, Lilly-Claire Tillman, Noah Harden.
Head Coach and founder Jaime Huante was pleased with the weekend’s outcome.
“These guys are building more than just a swim team, they are creating a culture,” he said. “They are training hard, building friendships and setting a standard. I’m excited about the bright future of swimming in Colquitt County and its surrounding area.”
Titans Swimming Academy is a year-round competitive swim program that seeks to build productive relationships and make a positive impact to empower our youth to become significant members of society through training and competition that embodies wisdom justice and moderation.
For additional information on programs offered by Titans Swimming Academy contact at
titansswimmingacademy@gmail.com or visit the website at www.titansswimming.academy.
We are also available on Facebook and Instagram.
