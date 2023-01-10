MOULTRIE — Five members of Colquitt County’s 2022 state semifinalist football team have been named to the Georgia High School Football Daily’s All-State team, including a pair who made the first team.
Wide receiver Ny Carr and safety Jack Luttrell were selected for the Class 7A first team and quarterback Neko Fann, running back Charlie Pace and tight end Landen Thomas received honorable mention.
Luttrell and Pace are seniors.
Fann, Carr and Thomas are juniors and are expected to help lead a potent 2023 Packers team.
Packer fans also got to watch 15 other All-State selections who played for Colquitt County opponents during the 2022 season.
Caleb Downs of state champion Mill Creek was the all-classification Player of the Year and the Class 7A Defensive Player of the Year.
Buford running back Justice Haynes was the Class 7A Offensive Player of the Year and Mill Creek’s Josh Lovelady was the Coach of the Year.
Carr, who has committed to play collegiately at Georgia, led the 13-1 Packers in pass receptions with 62 for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
He caught 11 passes in the Packers semifinal game against Carrollton.
Carr has 105 career receptions for 1,928 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Luttrell, who started at safety, also was the Packers punter, was an outstanding kick returner and was named the Region 1-7A Utility Player of the Year.
The versatile athlete, who played just one season at Colquitt County, has already enrolled at Tennessee and was with the Volunteers football team as it prepared for its Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.
Fann was the Region 1-7A Player of the Year after completing 179-of-280 passes for 2,64 yards and 30 touchdowns.
He also ran for six scores.
Heading into his senior season, Fann has completed 310-of-499 passes for 4,765 yards at 59 touchdowns.
His touchdown passes ranked third all-time at Colquitt County and his passing yardage ranks fourth.
Pace was named Region 1-7A’s Offensive Player of the Year after he rushed for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 8.6 yards per carry is the highest ever by a Packer running back.
Expected to sign to play collegiately at Georgia State, Pace finished his career with 3,050 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Colquitt County. His 43 career touchdowns rank fourth.
Like Fann, Thomas has committed to Georgia.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end caught 44 passes for 753 yards and eight touchdowns and also ran for five scores in 2022.
Heading into his senior season, Thomas has 83 career pass receptions for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdown catches.
Class 7A first-team All-State players who Colquitt County had to contend with this season are Julian Lewis, Carrollton quarterback; Bryce Hicks, Carrollton athlete; Eric Brantley, Valdosta defensive lineman; Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett defensive lineman; Omar White, Valdosta, defensive lineman; and Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett, linebacker.
Receiving honorable mention on the Class 7A All-State team are Camden County linebacker Jake Lindsey and Carrollton receiver Caleb Odom.
Also, Cedar Grove offensive lineman Darius Neals, linebacker Adonijah Green and defensive back Kayin Lee were named to the Class 3A first team and quarterback Elliott Colson, receiver Barry Jackson and defensive lineman Chase Kerns received honorable mention.
Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah received honorable mention on the Class 6A All-State team.
