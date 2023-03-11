Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.