MOULTRIE - Six teams are tied atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round of the 68th Pot o’ Gold Pro-am being held at Sunset Country Club.
And seven more are within three shots of the lead, including Sunset Country Club’s No. 1 team, which followed an opening-day 61 with a 63 on Saturday for a 124.
The six leaders are at 23-under 121. They are the foursomes representing Lake Arrowhead, Highland Country Club, Chateau Elan Golf Club, Glen Arven Country Club and both of Kinderlou Forest’s two teams.
Highland Country Club and both of Kinderlou Forest’s teams shot 59 on Saturday.
One shot back at 122 are Ansley Country Club, Dothan Golf Club and Hoover Country Club.
The Coosa Country Club foursome is alone at 123.
Joining the Sunset team at 124 are Spring Hill Country Club, Oak Mountain Golf Club and Marietta Golf Club.
Sunset’s Andy Blanton shot his second-straight 68 and is three shots behind the low amateur leader Michael Green, who has shot 66-67 for a 133.
Green was the first-round leader as well.
Brycen Jones is second at 135.
But Andy Blanton was the only member of the team led by Sunset Country Club pro Aaron Elrod who broke par on Saturday.
Elrod had a rare poor round at Sunset when he turned in an 80.
Kevin Blanton shot an even par 72 and John Fordham was three-over at 75.
Kevin Blanton is at 143 after the second round; Fordham is 147. Elrod has struggled to a 153.
Ansley Golf Club’s Jacob Tilton is the low pro after Day 2 with a 68-65—133.
Jin Chung, who was the low pro leader after Friday’s round with a 64, turned in a 70 on Saturday and is one shot back at 134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.