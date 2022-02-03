MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County seventh- and eighth-grade baseball teams split a pair of low-scoring games against Tift County on Thursday at Packer Park.
Behind the pitching of Bowen DeRosso, John Penuel and Davis Wingate, the seventh-grade Packers blanked the Blue Devils 3-0.
The trio of pitchers allowed one hit each, did not walk a batter and struck out 13, including nine by DeRosso in the first three innings.
The Packers got the only run they would need in the first inning, then added a pair in the bottom of the sixth.
In addition to his outstanding work on the mound, DeRosso went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
Penuel and Bryce Roberts each had two hits and Eli Johnson had one.
Roberts drove in a pair of runs. Penuel had the other Colquitt County RBI.
The seventh-graders, who have won two straight since dropping their opener, will play next at 5 p.m. Monday when Thomas County Central visits Packer Park.
In the eighth-grade game, Tift County broke a 1-1 tie with an unearned run in the top of fifth inning to take a 2-1 win.
Colquitt outhit the Blue Devils 4-3 and three pitchers struck out 15 batters, but the Packers stranded six base runners.
Tift County scored a run in the top of the third, but the Packers tied it in the bottom of the inning when Logan Plymel doubled home Davis Lightsey.
But that was the only run the Packers could manage.
Tyson Hobby started on the mound for the Packers and gave up a run, a hit and issued two bases on balls over the first three innings. He struck out six.
Plymel went the next three innings, giving up two hits and the unearned run. He fanned seven.
Owen Bennett pitched the seventh and did not allow a run or a hit and struck out two.
The eighth-graders, now 1-1, will play host to Hahira at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Packer Park.
