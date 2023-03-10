MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County seventh- and eighth-grade baseball teams continued their excellent 2023 seasons with recent victories.
The eighth-graders defeated Thomas County Central 11-1 in six innings on Thursday to raise their record to 10-1.
The win over the Yellow Jackets was the Packers’ seventh in a row.
Bryce Roberts and Davis Wingate led a 13-hit assault.
Roberts was 4-for-4 with two doubles and one run batted in.
Wingate was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Carter Summerlin had a double and Bowen DeRosso, Jackson Edwards, Jake Rowell, Judson Taylor and Eli Johnson each had singles.
DeRosso threw the first two innings and gave up the lone run in the second inning on a single, a stolen base, and error and a ground out.
Roberts did not allow a run or a hit over the final four innings. He walked two and struck out eight.
The seventh-graders won their seventh game in a row on Wednesday, breaking a 4-4 tie with a pair of late runs to defeat Lowndes 6-4 in Valdosta.
The seventh-graders are now 8-2 this season.
