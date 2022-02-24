MOULTRIE - Eight members of the Colquitt County High swim teams have been named to the All-Region 1-7A second team.
Members of the girls team who were honored are Rylie Everson, Mattie Rigsby, Ellery McBride and Hannah Huante.
The four Packers named to the team are Case Gregory, Tuck Gregory, Trip Gregory and Bo Bridges.
The eight members of the All-Region girls first team are members of region champion Tift County.
They are Eden Troxell, Ainsley Toews, Cason Johnston, Ava Wilson, Anna Lupo, Brynna Burke, Raylee Walker and Kendall Sasser.
Also on the girls second team are Jayden Meyer, Jillian Cash, Mikayla Lokuta, Laiken Wensel, Jenna Cash and Liberty Boyer of Camden County and Ava Thomas of Lowndes.
The boys first team includes Javier McClenic, Hampton Heron, Angel Nunez, Johnny Quarles, William Sopp and Logan Whitlow of Camden County; Hayden Roberts, Alex Shepherd, Tucker Dowdy and Ian Mobley of Tift County; and Edward Bravo of Lowndes.
Joining the four Packers on the boys second team are Pinder Maddox of Lowndes and Brandon Lokuta and Noah Corning of Camden County.
The Region 1-7A Staff of the Year includes Caleb Dawson, Kristin McElroy, Teresa Walker and Ivey Vickers, all of Tift County.
