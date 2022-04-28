MOULTRIE — Carlos Moore and Keyshun Palmore won championships at Wednesday’s Region 1-7A track meet at Lowndes and will lead Colquitt County’s contingent to the state Sectional meet.
Moore took first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.60 and Palmore won the shot put event with a 46-8.
The pair will join three other individual members of Colquitt County boys team and three members of the girls team in heading to the Sectional meet, which will be held May 7 at Tift County.
Also representing Colquitt County at the Sectional meet will be three girls relay teams and four boys relay teams.
Competitors at the Sectional meet will seek berths in the Class 7A state track meet, which will be held May 12-14 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Moore also qualified in two other events.
He will represent Colquitt County in the 300-meter hurdles after his fourth-place finish at the region meet with a time of 42.82 and in the triple jump.
His third-place triple jump was 42-3.
Moore also ran a leg on the Packers 4x100 team that finished third to qualify for the Sectional.
Also on that team are Jaden Fowler, Jaquez Collier and Raheim McBride.
McBride also qualified in the 100-yard dash with a fourth-place time of 11.49.
Bryant Charles qualified in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.33 and was on the 4x800 relay team with Maury Falcon, Chris Williams Jr. and Ismael Rodriguez that also has advanced to the Sectional.
The other individual qualifier for the Packers is KJ Solomon who finished third in the shot put with a 42-3.
The other two Colquitt County boys relay teams that qualified were the 4x200 foursome of Everett Green, KJ Solomon, Jaden Fowler and Trenton Dunbar and the 4x400 team of Falcon, Williams, Collier and McBride.
For the Lady Packers, Ta’Meria Williams will go to Sectionals after her fourth-place finishes in both the high jump and the long jump.
Rajayla McBride was third in the triple jump and D’Zeriyah Polite was fourth in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Packers 4x100 relay team of Messiah Bender, McBride, Aziah McNeal and Polite earned a silver medal at Lowndes with time of 50.46.
The 4x200 team of Bender, Kayonnah Lawton, McNeal and McBride was third as was the 4x400 quartet of McBride, Jaliah Smith, Polite and Williams.
