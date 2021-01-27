MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade boys basketball team will play for the South Georgia Athletic Conference championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Newbern Middle School.
The Colquitt County eighth-grade girls and seventh-grade boys and girls teams have been eliminated from their conference tournaments.
The seventh-grade boys lost to Tift County by one point on Monday at the Willie J. Williams Middle School in their final game of the season.
The eighth-grade boys defeated Valdosta Middle School 42-35 on Monday in one of the two semifinals to advance to the finals.
The Wildcats had defeated the Packers twice during the regular season.
“Both times the Packers were undermanned with several players missing the games for various reasons,” coach Steven Reynolds said.
In the semi-final contest, the Packers used a balanced scoring attack and good team defense to seal a ticket to the championship game.
“Within the last five ballgames, this team has learned how to play together and when one piece of the puzzle is out, someone else steps up and I'm proud of that,” Reynolds said.
Like Valdosta Middle School, Newbern has defeated Colquitt twice during the regular season.
“They will see a different Colquitt team that will take the floor for the conference championship,” Reynolds said.
Against Valdosta, Colquitt County was led in scoring by Day’Shawn Brown, who had 12 points.
Jabari Byrd had eight, Jah’Boris Fuller and Ta’Quavian Lamar each added seven; and Ramsey Dennis and Kahlil Collins each had four.
