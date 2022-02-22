DOUGLAS - Coffee Middle School scored seven unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to defeat the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team 11-8 on Tuesday in Douglas.

Colquitt led 8-4 before the Trojans took advantage of errors, two hits and three walks to grab the lead.

The Packers were unable to score in the top of the seventh.

The eighth-graders fall to 3-3, but will get a chance to climb back above .500 when Berrien visits Packer Park on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

The Packers out-hit the Trojans 12-9.

Maxx McFarland had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Packers.

Davis Lightsey, Tyson Hobby, Hayden Glass and Kane Morris each had two hits. Both of Hobby's hits were triples; both of Lightsey's were doubles.

Jamal Jackson also had a base hit and Hobby also drove in a pair of runs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you