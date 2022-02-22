DOUGLAS - Coffee Middle School scored seven unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to defeat the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team 11-8 on Tuesday in Douglas.
Colquitt led 8-4 before the Trojans took advantage of errors, two hits and three walks to grab the lead.
The Packers were unable to score in the top of the seventh.
The eighth-graders fall to 3-3, but will get a chance to climb back above .500 when Berrien visits Packer Park on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
The Packers out-hit the Trojans 12-9.
Maxx McFarland had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Packers.
Davis Lightsey, Tyson Hobby, Hayden Glass and Kane Morris each had two hits. Both of Hobby's hits were triples; both of Lightsey's were doubles.
Jamal Jackson also had a base hit and Hobby also drove in a pair of runs.
