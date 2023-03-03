VALDOSTA - It took only three innings for the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team to dispatch Pine Grove 20-0 on Thursday in Valdosta.
In raising their record to 8-1, the eighth-graders scored two runs in the first inning, 14 in the second and four more in third to win their fifth game in a row.
Jackson Edwards pitched all three innings and gave up just one single. He struck out three.
The offense feasted.
Carter Summerlin went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five runs batted in and Bowen DeRosso had a home run and a single and drove in three runs to lead the 16-hit outburst.
Judson Taylor was 3-for-3.
Edwards contributed two hits to aid his own cause; Carter Penuel had a double; and Bryce Roberts, Davis Wingate, Parker Goss and Eli Johnson added singles.
The Packers also stole three bases and stranded just three baserunners.
The eighth-graders are scheduled to play next on Tuesday, March 7, at Lowndes Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.