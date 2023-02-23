VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and six more in the fifth en route to a 16-5 victory over Valdosta Middle School on Thursday in Valdosta.
The win was the third in a row for coach Ian Brinson’s eighth-graders and it raised their record to 6-1.
And it was the third time the team had scored 10 or more runs in a game.
Carter Summerlin and Jake Rowell each went 3-for-4 and Summerlin was one of five Packers to drive in two runs. Bryce Roberts, James Horne, Eli Johnson and Davis Wingate were the others.
Joining the 16-hit parade were Roberts, Johnson, Wingate and Jackson Edwards with two hits each.
Horne and Bowen DeRosso each contributed a single.
One of Johnson’s hits was a triple.
Edwards pitched the first three innings and gave up five runs, although none was earned. He allowed three hits and struck out two.
Judson Taylor went the final two innings and gave up a hit and a walk and struck out one Wildcat.
Valdosta scored all five of their runs in the third inning after the Packers had jumped out a 9-0 lead.
The Packers will face Valdosta again at 5 p.m. Monday at Packer Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.