MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team completed a dominant run through the Deep South Baseball Conference with an 11-1 championship-clinching victory over Tift County on Thursday at Packer Park.
The Packers got outstanding work on the mound by starter Robert Garner, who did not allow a hit over the first five innings and struck out seven.
Ethan Alleged pitched the sixth.
And the Packers got 10 hits, including two each by Brady DeRosso, Adam Beverly, Cole Holder and William Garner.
Colquitt, the top seed, out-scored its three tournament opponents by a combined 45-4.
Leading up to Friday’s championship clincher, the Packers also defeated Valdosta 25-3 in three innings on Tuesday and blanked Hahira 9-0 on Wednesday.
The victory on Thursday also enabled the Packers to complete a three-game sweep of the Blue Devils. Colquitt won the two regular-season meetings, 13-2 and 6-0.
The Packers finish the season with a 17-2 record.
The team members are Brady DeRosso, Cole Holder, Jaxon Chambers, Cook Tompkins, Jake Walker, Dylan Chapman, Adam Beverly, William Garner, Robert Garner, Christian Hill, Ethan Allegood, Cam Harden, Gabe Eubanks, Rylan Howell, Harrison Powell, Hayden Hembree and Brayden Bell. The head coach is Matt Key. The assistant coach is Steven Reynolds.
