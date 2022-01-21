TIFTON - The Colquitt County eighth-grade boys basketball team captured the South Georgia Athletic Conference tournament championship on Thursday, defeating Tift County 25-24 in Tifton.
The Blue Devils were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and had not lost since Nov. 1, when they also were defeated by the Packers.
Cason Harden, Zach Palmore and Malik Walker led the Packers with six points each.
Walker also led the team in rebounding and had three steals.
Ry’Sheed Fuller had five steals and two assists to go along with his two points.
Na’Ryan Sumlin and Jay Lamar also had two points and A’zylin Alridge had a free throw.
The eighth-grade Packers, who finish 13-3, are coached by Nate Madison.
