MOULTRIE - Tyson Hobby homered and drove in two runs to lead the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team to an 11-1 victory over Hahira in the first game of Thursday doubleheader at Packer Park.
The eighth-graders dropped the second game 10-3 and are now 4-6 on the season as they prepare to play host to Lowndes at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
Also at Packer Park on Thursday, the Colquitt County junior varsity fell to Cook 9-8.
In the first game of the eighth-grade doubleheader, the Packers had eight hits and took advantage of nine walks to get the victory.
Leading 6-1, Colquitt scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the run-rule in order.
The Packers got their first six runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Hobby and Davis Lightsey each had two hits for the eighth-graders and Hobby drove home two.
Hayden Glass, Jesus Vazquez, Maxx McFarland and Tyson Samples had singles.
Lightsey and Hobby had doubles.
Logan Plymel went the first four innings and allowed just one run and four hits. He walked two and struck out six.
Kane Morris pitched the fifth and did not allow a hit or a run and struck out two.
Colquitt scored two runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2, but Hahira matched them in the bottom of the first, added two more in the third and later put the game out of reach with a five-run sixth.
Plymel had two hits, including a double, and Jamal Jackson hit a home run for the Packers.
Lightsey and Glass also had hits.
Hobby, Glass and Lightsey did the pitching.
Trailing 8-7 in the junior varsity game, Cook scored two runs in the top of seventh and held the Packers scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Eli Hannah had a big game at the plate for the Packers, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Cayden Parker had a double and a single and also drove in a run.
Neko Fann also had a double and Asher Cox and Garron Wingate had singles.
The junior varsity Packers, now 2-4, will play next on Monday at Thomasville.
