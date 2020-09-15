MOULTRIE – After its first game of 2020 was called off, the Colquitt County eighth-grade football team will now open its season on Thursday, Sept. 17, at home against North Lowndes
Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium. It will follow the seventh-grade game between Colquitt County and North Lowndes that is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
The eighth-grade team, coached by Darius Dawson and his staff, will include Aunre Alderman Jr., Theron Blaklee Allen, Orion Blackwell, JT Brown, Jay Byrd, Trey Carolina, Turner Causey, Jaquez Collier, Horace Daniels, Ramsey Dennis Jr., Matthew Dillon, Javari Nyshaun Duncan, Brett Fitzgerald, Jartavius Flournoy, Russell Flowers Jr., Jah’Boris Fuller, William Garner, Chase Glenn, Ty’marian Zy’lun Grier, Walter Grier, Camden Harden, Marquis Herbert-Wilcher, Cole Holder, Tayshaun Hooks, Koytez Daevon Jackson, Tre James, Markil Bernard Kendrix Jr., Ra’quavian Kinsey, Ta’Quavian Lamar, Samuel Miller, George Ethan Ramirez, Winston Revels Jr., Nick Saunders, Luke Scarberry, CJ Scott, Walker Story, Antonio White, Amari Wilson and Tre Young.
The Colquitt County sixth-grade team, coached by Matt Key and his staff, also had its scheduled season-opener on Sept. 9 called off and now will play its first game on Sept. 23 at Tift County.
The sixth-grade Packers roster includes Daniel Faris, Noah Harden, Kurt White, Nyneson Jeudy, Mahki Gaines, Jalyn Pace, Markeese Barnett, John Alderman, Mylann Bussie, Denim Lewis, Javon Jordan, Nahmari Coleman, Jonathan Brackin, Tamarrius Sims, Canyon Cook, Elijah Nelson, Brandon Coleman, Zarion Robinson, Jy Smith, Meki Hawkins, Kayden King, Kamarion Rambo, Kha-Lee Bender, Hasson Florence, NyCorious McNeil, Ryan Bell, Octavio Olguin, Tyrone Irvin, Christopher Williams, DeShawn Office, Terrance King, Jesse Aligood, Leelan Hall, ZyRee Alderman, Noah Steffan, Frederick Key, Hagan Beckham, Adan Cardenas, Nigel Johnson and NaRyan Spivey.
The sixth-graders will play their first game at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, against Pine Grove.
