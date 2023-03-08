Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon. Strong wind gusts this morning of 20 to 25 mph will decrease to around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Easterly winds around 5 to 10 mph are expected. With dry conditions, and drier fuels, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.