MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and went on to defeat Lowndes 18-6 on Tuesday in Valdosta.
Bryce Roberts went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in to lead the eighth-graders to their sixth-straight win.
Colquitt is now 9-1 as it prepares to play host to Thomas County Central at 5 p.m. Thursday at Packer Park.
Jackson Edwards and Carter Penuel each were 3-for-4 against the Vikings.
Edwards had a double and drove in five runs and Penuel drove in three.
Davis Wingate, Jake Rowell and Bowen DeRosso added singles to complement the Packer 15-hit attack.
Carter Summerlin and Judson Taylor did the pitching for the Packers. Summerlin, who started, struck out five Vikings in the first two innings.
Seventh-graders pound Pine Grove
The Colquitt County seventh-grade scored in each of the five innings to defeat Pine Grove 12-3 on Monday at Packer Park.
Now 6-1, the seventh-graders will play next on Monday, March 13, against Thomas County Central at Packer Park.
The Packers needed just eight hits, including triples by Owen Avery and Wesley Hall and a double by Brey Sands to get by Pine Grove, which committed seven errors.
Bradley Bryan, Kam Davis, Tripp Bridges, Brooks Lairsey and Briar Littleton added singles.
Carson Taylor and Chase Giddens did the pitching for the Packers.
Taylor gave up all three runs, although none was earned. Giddens went the final 2.1 innings and did not give up a run or a hit.
Each pitcher struck out six batters.
AAA Pack gets by Valdosta
The Colquitt County AAA team scored five runs in the top of the fifth and final inning to defeat Valdosta 5-2 on Monday on the road.
Valdosta scored two runs in the bottom of the first and the scored remained 2-0 Wildcats until the top of the fifth.
Davis Lightsey and Tyson Hobby each drove in two runs in the fifth for the Packers. Asher Cox had the other RBI.
Cox and Cole Holder had doubles and Lightsey, Hobby, Jar’Dae Williams, Charlie Thornton and Rylan Howell added singles.
Dylan Chapman, Cook Tompkins, Ross Sparkman and Holder threw for the Packers.
Holder got the final two outs of the game on strikeouts.
Chapman and Tompkins each struck out three in two innings of work.
The AAA Packers are scheduled to play next at Thomas County Central on Wednesday, March 8.
AA Packers fall to Valdosta
Valdosta extended a 4-2 lead with a six-run fourth inning and went on to defeat the Colquitt County AA team 10-2 on Monday in Valdosta.
In falling to 2-4, the Packers managed just four hits, singles by Logan Plymel, Kane Morris, Pearce Hightower and Trenton Allen.
The AA Packers will travel to Thomas County Central for their next game on Wednesday, March 8.
