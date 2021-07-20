MOULTRIE – Rick Moss has watched with pride as current Moss Farms Diving coach John Fox has developed 17-year-old Carson Tyler, who qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this year, and then helped send the talented youngster to compete for Indiana University and its highly regarded coach Drew Johansen.
It was 50 years ago that Moss’s father Moose Moss, who was building the unlikely, but remarkable rural South Georgia program that carries his name, sent his daughter Peggy from Poplar Arbor to Indiana to dive for its coach Hobie Billingsley.
Billingsley went on to become the head coach of five Olympic diving teams and is one of the legends of the sport. He was U.S. Diving’s Coach of the Year seven consecutive years and was the first NCAA Coach of the Year.
Johansen, who was in town last week to contact a pair of camps at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center, is the head coach of this year’s U.S. Olympic team. It marks the third time that he has been afforded that honor.
“It’s been special, no doubt,” Rick Moss said of a Moss Farms diver and Moss Farm coach teaming up again with a respected Indiana University and Olympic diving coach. “Very special.
“It is so exciting to see John and Drew continue the legacy relationship between Olympic coaches, Indiana diving and Moss Farms Diving.”
When asked about how history appears to have repeated itself, he texted: “1971 (Hobie, Moose, Peggy): 2021 (Drew, John, Carson).”
And he added a pair of exclamation points to punctuate his pride.
Even Johansen appears pleased with a new connection between Indiana and Moss Farms.
“What John and I have is a little like what Moose and Hobie had,” Johansen said. “I’m in Hobie’s seat.
“After Moose died, there was a disconnect between Indiana and Moss Farms. But Indiana is coming back to Moultrie.”
Billingsley was already 12 years into his 30-year tenure as the head coach at Indiana when Peggy Moss headed north in 1971.
Moose was building his unlikely, but remarkable program in a pool just steps away from his home in rural South Georgia.
In his determination to provide the best training for the youngsters in his care, he sought out the top coaches in the country and picked their brains.
Billingsley was one of the best and it wasn’t long before what was a mentor relationship became an enduring friendship.
Rick Moss says the depth of his father’s respect for Billingsley was shown in his decision to send his daughter more than 700 miles north to train to become one of the nation’s top female divers.
Moose Moss and Billingsley were acknowledged as being among the top diving coaches of their generation.
Billingsley was on hand at the 1993 dedication of the diving well in Moultrie that was named for his longtime friend.
Billingsley visited Colquitt County often. He enjoyed fishing and kept a boat in a barn on Moss’s farm.
“Hobie actually spoke of retiring or semi-retiring here,” Rick Moss said. “That was the kind of relationship they had. It was very close.”
After Moose and wife Janie had died, Billingsley asked if he could go to the Moss Farm while he wrote a book.
Rick Moss, of course, honored the request and made sure there was a boat for Billingsley to use when he got the urge to put a line in the nearby pond while staying at what had been Moose and Janie’s home.
The room where Billingsley wrote overlooked the pool where the Moss Farm Diving program began.
“It was one of the joys of my life to visit with him and know that he wanted to be part of that setting,” Rick Moss said. “And it was gratifying that he loved Moose and Janie enough to want to do that.”
In 2018, Billingsley was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a neuro-muscular disease that leads to muscle weakness.
But at 93, he was on the pool deck at the recent U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which were held at Indiana University.
The Trials determined the 11 divers that will represent the U.S. at the Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled to start on Friday.
Johansen is leading the talented group in Japan.
Rick Moss, an integral part of the Moss Farm Diving program and himself a collegiate diver, said he thinks Johansen could pass Billingsley’s record of five Olympic head coaching positions.
“Drew might make a run at that,” he said. “He’s got the potential to do it.”
