MOULTRIE — The Alcovy football team will travel to South Georgia on Friday for the second week in a row to be the Homecoming opponent for a Region 1-7A football team.
The Tigers were worn out by Lowndes 34-7 last Friday and will motor down I-75 again this Friday to meet Colquitt County.
The result is likely to be much the same. Or worse.
The Packers are 5-1 and are ranked No. 5 in Class 7A and after an open week they should be healthy and rested.
Friday’s game will mark the third time Alcovy has traveled to Moultrie for Homecoming and the other two meetings had similar results.
In 2018, the Tigers lost 52-0 and did not register a first down.
They returned the next year to absorb a 56-0 loss, although the Tigers did manage to record several first downs.
Since the school started playing football in 2006, the Tigers have left Covington in Newton County and traveled to South Georgia six times and have yet to head home with a victory.
They have lost twice to Colquitt County, Lowndes and Tift County and also have dropped games against Thomas County Central and Brunswick.
Alcovy is 1-3 this season. After opening with a 37-7 loss to North Forsyth and a 30-21 loss to Eastside, the Tigers defeated Rockdale County 24-6 in their Region 3-6A opener.
Lowndes made sure Alcovy did not have a two-game winning streak to take to Moultrie.
The Vikings held the Tigers to just six first downs and 69 yards of total offense.
The lone Alcovy touchdown came with 3:48 left on a 57-yard pass to Mathias Height.
The Tigers were held to just 5 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Lowndes All-State quarterback Jacurri Brown completed 11-of-22 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Following Friday’s game against the Packers, Alcovy continue its region schedule with a game against Grovetown.
Lakeside-Evans, Heritage of Conyers and Evans are the other members of Region 3-6A.
The Alcovy head coach is Jason Dukes, who is in his fourth season in Covington. He is 5-18 at Alcovy.
Dukes also had a five-year stint at Alpharetta, where he went 34-21 and won two region titles.
The Packers are 5-1 and have won four in a row since a 31-24 loss to Westlake that featured a lost fumble on the Lions 3-yard line with under two minutes remaining.
Colquitt’s offense has shifted into another gear in the last three victories, wins over Valdosta 48-42, Heritage of Conyers 55-0 and Northside-Warner Robins 52-7.
The offense has been under the direction of sophomore quarterback Neko Fann, who has completed 64-of-100 passes for 1,033 yards and 16 touchdowns to lead Region 1-7A.
In the victory over Northside, Fann completed 9-of-13 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns.
It was his third four-touchdown effort of the season.
Twelve Packers made pass receptions, including Ny Carr, who leads the team with 20 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tight end Landen Thomas has 13 catches for 239 yards and running back Charlie Pace has 11 for 144.
Big Ontavious Carolina has taken a larger role in the offense in recent games and has six catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Pace is second in the region rushing with 555 yads and seven touchdowns.
Among those doing the run-blocking and pass protection are center Cam Strange, guards Isaiah Palmore, Jonathan Vaughn and Cole Holmes and tackles Keshaun Palmore and Turk Daniels.
Colquitt’s undersized and gritty defense is led by middle linebacker Rickie Yates, who has 32 solo and 22 assisted tackles.
Alexander Florence quietly leads the team with five tackles for loss and junior safety Lyric Thomas has come up with a pair of interceptions.
Jay Harper has 3 1/2 sacks and Pershaun Fann, who has 30 total tackles, has three.
Freshman Brett Fitzgerald has 29 point-after conversions and has made four field goals.
Colquitt County special teams play includes two blocked punts by Kamal Bonner and another by Charlie Pace and three blocked field goal attempts by Quan Gammage and two by Tylan Brice.
And while the Packers have spent the last 10 days getting ready for Alcovy, they also have begun preparations for the Oct. 15 Region 1-7A opener at Camden County.
While the Packers were open last week, Camden County was pounded by Warner Robins 77-34 to fall to 4-3.
The Wildcats allowed 675 yards to the Demons, who are 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.
Camden has also defeated Columbia 31-0; Glynn Academy 46-24; Inlet Grove (Fla.) 51-18; and Oakleaf (Fla.) 50-6. The Wildcats also have lost to Marietta 48-17 and Coffee 10-7 and will be off this Friday.
In the other Region 1-7A game on Friday, 4-2 Lowndes will play host to 4-1 Cedar Grove.
The Saints’ only loss was to Colquitt County by a 28-19 score on Sept. 3.
Tift County also is open on Friday.
