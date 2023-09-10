MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s 37-20 win over Lee County and Lowndes’ come-from-behind victory over Maryland’s Rock Creek Christian Academy last Friday keep their records unblemished.
The three other Region 1-7A teams also won last weekend.
The Packers scored on a 24-yard Ramsey Dennis touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead and never let the Trojans catch up in the game played on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Lee closed to within 10 points on an 80-yard touchdown run by Ousmane Kromah with 14 seconds left in the first half.
But the Trojans were unable to score in the third quarter and a 60-yard Weston Bryan-to-Demario Haire touchdown pass with 2:17 left only served to cut into the Packers final margin of victory.
The Packers, now 4-0, will be off next Friday but will be back in the Hawg Pen to face 2-2 Cedar Grove on Sept. 22.
The Saints are the defending Class AAA state runners-up.
Lowndes, now 3-0, fell behind the visiting Eagles from Upper Marlboro, Md., 12-0 in the first quarter.
But the Vikings never allowed RCCA to score again and slowly whittled away at their deficit.
In the second quarter, Lowndes got a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Marvis Parrish and a 34-yard field goal by Aiden Andrews to pull to within three at the half.
In the third quarter, the Vikings took the lead for good on a touchdown pass and added two more Andrews field goals in the fourth quarter to get the win in front of the home fans at Martin Stadium.
Lowndes will attempt to remain unbeaten when it plays host to 4-0 East Coweta on Friday.
Camden County, Valdosta and Richmond Hill all raised their records to 3-1 with their wins last weekend.
Valdosta won its third straight game after losing its opener in Ohio to Massillon-Washington when it overpowered Warner Robins 45-12 on Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The victory was the 950th in school history, the most by any U.S. high school football program.
And it came against a Warner Robins program that had reached the last six state championship games, winning two.
But Valdosta held the Demons, who fell to 1-2, to just 162 yards of offense while rolling up 481 of its own.
Prince Jean led the Wildcats’ 314-yard rushing attack with 105 yards and a touchdown. He also had 76 receiving yards and another touchdown.
Quarterback Todd Robinson threw for 144 yards and a touchdown and ran for 67 yards and another score.
Valdosta will be back at home again next Friday to play host to South Florida’s Deerfield Beach High, which is 1-2.
Camden County scored 31 first-half points and rolled to a 51-7 victory over Region 3-4A’s New Hampstead High last Friday at Chris Gilman Stadium.
Wildcats quarterback Parks Riendeau completed 10-of-14 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Jordan Hardy needed only five carries to gain 123 yards and score two touchdowns.
Jaden Dailey carried 10 times for 83 yards and three scores.
Elyiss Williams, Camden’s 6-foot-6, 235-pound and University of Georgia-committed tight end, caught four passes for 57 yards.
Camden County will play host to Somerset Academy Canyons of Boynton Beach, Fla., on Friday. The Cougars are 2-1.
New Hampstead will face another Region 1-7A opponent this weekend when it travels to play Richmond Hill.
Richmond Hill got a big game from quarterback Kirk Scott in its 49-31 victory over Creekside on Saturday in the Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium.
Scott completed 10-of-13 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and carried the football 10 times for 101 yards and another score.
Nick Bliss had five pass receptions for 90 yards and the touchdown throw from Scott.
The Wildcats also got a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by Caleb Easterling.
