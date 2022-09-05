MOULTRIE — All five Region 1-7A teams won their Week- 3 games last Friday, including Camden County, which got its first victory of the season in convincing fashion over Glynn Academy.
In addition to the Wildcats 37-7 win over the Terrors, Colquitt County, with a 41-13 decision over Tift County, and Valdosta, with its 42-2 win over Banneker, remain undefeated at 3-0.
Richmond Hill jumped out to a 31-3 halftime lead and went to down Jenkins 37-10 and Lowndes handled North Miami Beach 43-18.
Both Richmond Hill and Lowndes got up over .500 and are now 2-1.
Camden County was coming off a disappointing 16-10 loss to Brunswick and took out some frustration on Glynn Academy.
The Wildcats held the Terrors scoreless until Hank Noonan got loose for a 76-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
Camden jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead on a 23-yard field goal, a 15-yard touchdown run by Grayden Ritz and an interception return for a touchdown by Tyre Young.
The Wildcats scored in the third quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mason Robinson to Saige Roche.
In the fourth quarter, Jaden Dailey scored on 3- and 9-yard runs.
Camden will try to even its record when it plays host to Dade Christian School on Friday at Chris Gilman Stadium.
It will be the first game of the season for the Crusaders, who will bus up from Hialeah, Fla., for the game.
Jenkins kicked a field goal in the first quarter, but was unable to score again until the fourth, when it trailed 38-3.
Richmond Hill was coming off a 20-7 loss to Ware County and broke Friday’s game open early in front of the home fans.
Mason Wilcox caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Ty Goldrick completed 7-of-14 passes for 118 yards and three scores.
Ravon Grant caught Goldrick’s other touchdown toss.
Zion Gillard led Richmond Hill on the ground with 89 yards on 12 carries.
Gabe Bauman, with six total tackles, and Brian Ruland, with five, led the Richmond Hill defense.
Richmond Hill will play on Saturday night when it entertains Baker County High of Glen St. Mary, Fla.
Also known as the Wildcats, Baker County is 1-0.
Lowndes rolled up 254 yards on the ground in winning its second-straight game after a season-opening loss to another Florida school, American Heritage of Plantation.
Aalim Brown led the way for the Vikings on the ground with 87 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Marvis Parrish added 72 on six carries and Jacarre Fleming had 63 on nine carries and also scored twice.
Parrish also was 9-for-13 throwing the football for 96 yards.
The Vikings jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter on touchdowns runs of 3 and 14 yards by Fleming and another by Brown on a 41-yard run.
The Vikings will be off this Friday before traveling to Sharpsburg to take on East Coweta on Sept. 16.
Valdosta picked off four passes en route to its third straight strong defensive performance to open the season.
The Wildcats outgained the Trojans, who visited from College Park, 222-124 and allowed just a first-half safety.
In its first three games of the season, Valdosta has allowed just 15 points in also defeating North Miami 40-6 and Cook 34-7.
A pick-six by sophomore Khalil Mollay in the third quarter led to a running clock.
Ahmad Denson led the Wildcats with 67 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Charles Williams added 42 yards on nine carries and also scored a touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson threw the football just seven times, completing four for 47 yards.
Valdosta will play at Warner Robins on Friday. The Demons are 1-1.
