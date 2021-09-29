KINGSLAND - Have yourself a doubleheader, Emily Allegood.
The Colquitt County pitcher/outfielder was the winning pitcher in both games and went 7-for-7 at the plate as the Lady Packers swept Camden County 13-0 and 11-2 on Wednesday in Kingsland.
The victories raise the Lady Packers overall record to 19-3 and their Region 1-7A record to 8-2 with a home doubleheader against Tift County scheduled for Thursday to finish up the regular season.
Colquitt is battling Lowndes for a first-place finish in final regular-season region standings.
The Vikettes are 6-4 with a trip to Camden County on Thursday.
Should the two teams tie, the Lady Packers hold the tie-breaker, having won three of four against the Vikettes.
The Lady Packers out-hit the Lady Wildcats 24-6 in the doubleheader.
The two wins help ease the sting of Colquitt's 18-10 loss to Camden in the second game of an Aug. 26 doubleheader at Packer Park.
Camden scored 14 runs in the top of the seventh inning to rescue a split. It is the Lady Wildcats only region win so far this season.
Allegood ensured there would be no repeat of that aberration.
In a four-inning Game 1, she went the distance in the circle giving up no runs and just two hits. She struck out three.
At the plate, all she did was go 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in.
Also contributing to the 15-hit outburst were Katlynn Power, Carli Pearson, Bre Caldwell, Morgan Holder and Laura Hailey Bryan, who each had two hits, and Jacey Wetherington, who had one.
Game 2 went five innings, but the result was much the same.
Colquitt scored runs in each of the first four innings and had nine hits.
Allegood finished off her perfect afternoon and evening at the plate with hits in each of her three at bats.
Madison Plymel drove in four runs with her two hits. Powers and Caldwell also had a pair of hits.
Allegood worked the first three innings in the circle and allowed two runs on three hits. She walked two and struck out two.
She is now 11-1 this season with a 2.36 ERA.
And her seven hits raised her batting average to .466.
Hopper finished up in the circle in Game 2, allowing no runs and just one hit over the final two innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.