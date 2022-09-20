MOULTRIE – That was a game that Colquitt County softball fans will remember for a long time.
Emily Allegood no-hit Lowndes over five innings, then crushed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the inning to give the Lady Packers a 10-0 run-rule victory in the first game of the three-game Region 1-7A series on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The series will head to Lowndes on Thursday where the Lady Packers will play a doubleheader on the Vikettes new artificial turf field.
Allegood will start one of those two games, but it will be a tall order to match or surpass her performance on Tuesday.
Not only were the Vikettes, who were 11-4 heading into the game, unable to get a hit against Colquitt County’s senior right-hander, they never got a ball out of the infield.
She walked three and struck out five and the hardest ball hit by Vikettes was off the bat of shortstop E.G. Shaw, whose sharply struck one-hopper went right back to Allegood, who turned it into a double play to end the top of the fifth.
“She was throwing BBs,” Lady Packers coach Chance Pitts said of Allegood. “She was throwing everything we called and she was hitting her spots.”
Allegood also had three hits and drew an intentional walk.
The last hit went far beyond the left field fence. The Lowndes left fielder was walking toward the dugout before the ball landed.
The Lady Packers led 2-0 when the roof fell in on the Vikettes in the bottom of the fifth.
Lowndes starter Camden Anders did not retire any of the six Colquitt County batters she faced in the inning, giving up a double to Maris Hopper, singles to Julia Duncan, Morgan Holder and Laura Hailey Bryan and hitting two other Lady Packer with pitches.
Allie Dyal replaced Anders and promptly plunked RaJayla McBride with a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the fourth Colquitt County run of the inning, putting the Lady Packers up 6-0.
Allegood wasted little time putting an early end to the evening.
“I’ve never run-ruled Lowndes,” said Pitts, who is in his sixth season as the Lady Packers head coach. “But I’ve been on the other end.”
The evening started ominously for Lowndes when Allegood struck out the side in the top of the first.
Then the Lady Packers scored a run in the bottom of the inning on a throwing error.
That run was scored by Aziah McNeal, who was the courtesy runner for Allegood, who opened the game with a single to left.
That was the only run Allegood needed.
“It was a team effort,” Pitts said. “We played errorless ball and we put the pressure on them early.
“I told them we were going to have to be selective at the plate and we did that. The Anders girls is a great pitcher.”
Colquitt County’s other run before the fifth-inning outburst came in the fourth inning on a two-out error, an infield hit by - who else? - Allegood and a wild pitch.
The Lady Packers had 11 hits.
In addition to the three by Allegood, Duncan, Holder and Bryan each had two and Hopper and McBride had the others.
With her 3-for-3 night, Allegood is now hitting .517. The homer was her third and she now has driven in a team-leading 29 runs.
The Lady Packers are now 13-2 and 5-0 in the region, but, as Pitts noted, “Now we’ve just got to do it again.”
