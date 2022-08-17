MOULTRIE — Emily Allegood had a triple and a home run and pitched three innings of scoreless relief as the Colquitt County softball team rallied for a 10-5 victory at Bainbridge on Tuesday.
The Lady Packers trailed 4-1 and 5-3 before scoring four runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh to raise their record to 2-0.
Colquitt’s girls are scheduled to play their home-opener at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Packer Park against Thomas County Central.
Madison Plymel’s single in the sixth inning broke 5-5 tie and Allegood’s homer in the seventh put the finishing touches on the victory.
Allegood went 3-for-4 driving in four runs and scoring four.
Julia Duncan also had three hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Packers.
Plymel, Carli Pearson and Libby Wetherington each had two hits, with Wetherington contributing a double.
Maris Hopper had a triple and Rajayla McBride and Jacey Wetherington added singles.
Hopper pitched the first four innings and struck out eight Lady Bearcats.
Allegood took advantage of the Lady Packers late offense to get the win.
She gave up one hit and struck out three over the final three innings.
The Lady Packers also will be at Packer Park to face Bainbridge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Crisp County on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
First pitch in both games is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
