RICHMOND HILL – After making a 200-mile trip for a single Region 1-7A game at Richmond Hill on Tuesday, the Colquitt County softball team took a five-inning shutout win and headed back to Moultrie.
The Lady Packers, ranked No. 7 in Class 7A by MaxPreps and holding on to first place in the region, blanked the Lady Wildcats 19-0 with Emily Allegood turning in another no-hit performance.
The senior right-hander faced just two batters over the minimum. She walked one Lady Wildcat and the other reached on an infield error.
Now 15-2, she lowered her ERA to 1.26.
And Allegood had another memorable day at the plate, belting two home runs and driving in six.
She is now hitting .526 with six homers and 50 runs batted in.
Five Lady Packers had two hits each: Allegood, Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan, Maris Hopper and Morgan Holder.
Carli Pearson, Laura Hailey Bryan and RaJayla McBride had the others.
Plymel had a double and drove in two runs. Holder also had a pair of RBIs.
The lopsided victory came just one day after the Lady Packers went to Valdosta and swept a region doubleheader from another group of Lady Wildcats by 15-0 and 14-0 scores.
Colquitt has won 14 of its last 15 games.
The Lady Packers, now 18-3 overall and 9-1 in the region, will complete league play with a doubleheader against Richmond Hill beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Packer Park.
Colquitt will finish out the regular season with a game on Monday at Tift County and another on Tuesday against Berrien High at Packer Park. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.
