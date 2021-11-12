By Wayne Grandy
MOULTRIE - Colquitt County had the Player of the Year and the Pitcher of the Year Region 1-7A softball this season.
And both awards went to junior Emily Allegood.
The Lady Packers also have Coach of the Year in Chance Pitts, who led his team to a region championship, a berth in the state tournament in Columbus and a 25-5 record.
It was the second Coach of the Year honor for Pitts, who also earned the award in 2019 when he led the Lady Packers to a 26-7 record and their first berth in the final eight state tournament.
Nine other Lady Packers also were named to the All-Region team.
Joining Allegood on the first team are Lady Packers Jacey Wetherington, Katlynn Powers, Madison Plymel and Bre Caldwell.
Laura Haley Bryan, Maris Hopper, Julia Duncan, Carli Pearson and Morgan Holder were named to the second team.
Allegood, who is a junior, went 16-3 in the circle for the Lady Packers this season with a 2.50 earned run average. She struck out 90 batters in 93 innings.
In her three seasons as a Lady Packer, Allegood has posted a 31-9 record and has struck out 215 batters.
She also led the Colquitt County girls in hitting this season, batting .475 with eight doubles, two triples and six home runs. Her 34 runs batted in also led the team.
Powers finished her outstanding Colquitt County career by hitting .452 with eight doubles, a triple and 25 runs batted in this year.
A three-year starter, Powers finished with a career .381 batting average. She had 29 doubles, three triples and seven home runs as a Lady Packer.
Caldwell, the other Colquitt County senior on the All-Region team, hit .370, drove in 13 runs and played outstanding defense in right field.
Wetherington, the team’s shortstop, hit .356 and drove in 16 runs.
Plymel had another strong season behind the plate and also hit .451 with 10 doubles, two triples and 31 RBIs.
Holder, the Lady Packers’ first baseman, hit .349 with four doubles, a home run and 19 runs driven in.
Second baseman Pearson had five doubles, a triple and three home runs while driving in 23 runs.
Duncan, who held down third base, had six doubles, a triple and tied with Allegood for the team lead in home runs with six.
Hopper went 9-1 in the circle with a 2.45 ERA and struck out 66 batters in 68.2 innings.
She also hit .359.
Bryan, who played left field when Allegood was on the mound, hit .364 with two doubles, a triple and a home run.
Also on the All-Region first team were Jolee Camp, Abby Rykard and Madison VanAllen from Lowndes; Bailee Williams and Loralee Bennett from Tift County; and Khrysta Jordan and Scarlett Patton from Camden County.
Joining the five Lady Packers on the second team are Dani Beckham, Dallas Brooks and Channing Smith from Lowndes; Paige Hill and Madison Smith from Tift County; and Michael Walton and River Holmes from Camden County.
Receiving honorable mention are Amzy Cody and Nicole Ashe from Camden County, Belle Troiano from Lowndes and Gracee Wood from Tift County.
