MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Emily Allegood has been named 2022 Region 1-7A Pitcher of the Year and the Lady Packers’ Chance Pitts was named Coach of the Year in recent balloting by the league’s coaches.
Madison Van Allen of Lowndes was named the Player of the Year, keeping Colquitt County from sweeping the top three awards.
Colquitt did take all three top honors in 2021 with Allegood winning both the Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year and Pitts being named Coach of the Year.
The Lady Packers, who won their third region championship in the last four years this season, placed five players on the All-Region first team and three more on the second team.
Colquitt County, which went 25-5 for the second-straight year, has won the region championship in the three of the last four seasons and Pitts has earned the Coach of the Year honor each time.
Now in his seventh season as the Lady Packer head coach, Pitts has posted a 136-75 record and became the program’s all-time leader in wins this fall.
Allegood concluded her extraordinary Colquitt County pitching career by posting 19-3 record and a 1.59 ERA this season.
For her career, Allegood was 50-12 with 332 strikeouts in 353.1 innings and a 2.46 ERA.
A case could have been made for her winning a second-straight Player of the Year award after she hit .519 with 15 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 60 runs batted this season.
She concluded her career with 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and a .415 batting average.
Joining Allegood on the All-Region first team from Colquitt County were outfielder Laura Hailey Bryan, pitcher/designated player Maris Hopper, third baseman Julia Duncan and first baseman Morgan Holder.
Bryan hit .444 this season; Hopper, a junior, hit .476 with eight doubles and 27 RBIs and went 5-2 with a 3.41 ERA in the circle; Duncan hit .430, with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 31 runs batted in; and Holder, who also filled in admirably when starting catcher Madison Plymel missed 12 games because of an injury, hit .355 with six doubles, a homer and 19 runs batted.
Bryan, Hopper, Duncan and Holder were second-team All-Region selections a year ago.
Named to the second team were Plymel, second baseman Carli Pearson and shortstop Jacey Wetherington.
Pearson, a junior, hit .356 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 26 runs batted in; Wetherington, an outstanding fielder, hit .325 with 16 runs batted in; and Plymel, a first-team selection last season, hit .404 with 14 RBIs despite dealing with the effects from her injury.
Also named to the All-Region first team were Van Allen, Abby Rykard and Camden Anders of Lowndes; Alysan Miller of Valdosta; Khrysta Jordan of Camden County; and Lucy Tuttle and Kamdyn Richbourg of Richmond Hill.
Also on the second team were Addison Waring, Dallas Brooks and Taylor Smith of Lowndes; Ella-Morgan Riendeau and River Holmes of Camden County; Jailyne Sirmans and Aniyah Bradfield of Valdosta; and Aliya Williams, Kayla Ragins and Taylor Gilbert of Richmond Hill.
