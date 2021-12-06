MOULTRIE - Two members of the 2021 Colquitt County High softball team have been named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State team.
Pitcher-outfielder Emily Allegood and catcher Madison Plymel led the Lady Packers to a 25-5 record and a berth in the eight-team Class 7A state tournament this season.
And both are underclassmen.
Allegood was the Region 1-7A Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.
The junior right-hander went 16-3 in the circle for the Lady Packers this season with a 2.50 earned run average. She struck out 90 batters in 93 innings.
In her three seasons as a Lady Packer, Allegood has posted a 31-9 record and has struck out 215 batters. She also led the Colquitt County girls in hitting this year, batting .475 with eight doubles, two triples and six home runs. Her 34 runs batted in also led the team.
Plymel, an outstanding catcher, hit .451 with 10 doubles, two triples and 31 RBIs.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County head football coach Tim Cokely announced his resignation as the head coach at White County.
In his announcement, he said he has no plans to coach again.
Cokely was a head coach for 26 years in Georgia and Florida and won six state championships at North Florida Christian.
He has an overall record of 179-97 and was 26-27 in five seasons at White County. He also coached at Greater Atlanta Christian, Marianna (Fla.) and Leon (Fla.).
At Colquitt County, he was 14-18 in 2005-2007.
• Former Colquitt County High wrestler Nic Jarvis has had a pair of third-place finishes in the early going in the 285-pound weight class for Reinhardt University.
The former conference champion and NAIA qualifier was third in both the Pepsi Patriot Open in Corbin, Ky., and in the match against Life University in Marietta on Nov. 20.
• Zach Grage’s Thomasville High football team defeated defending state champion Callaway High 31-6 last Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium to qualify for the Class AA state championship game.
The Bulldogs will face Fitzgerald for the Class AA title.
Thomasville has defeated six top-10 teams this season, including the Hurricanes by a 15-8 score back on Oct. 22.
Fitzgerald advanced to the state championship game by defeating Swainsboro 27-6 in Class AA’s other semifinal game.
• Diamond Hall is leading the Alcorn State University women’s basketball team in several categories after the first six games of the season.
The senior former Lady Packer has started all six games and leads the Lady Braves in points per game (8.0), rebounds (3.7) and average minutes played.
Alcorn will play next on Dec. 8 against Baylor in Waco, Texas.
• Former Lady Packer Vanessa Taylor is back for her fifth season as the associate women’s head basketball coach at Coastal Carolina.
Taylor began her head coaching career in 1994 at Elizabeth City State University in 1994.
• The UT-Martin football team fell to Montana State 26-7 in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoff.
Starting defensive back Shawn Shamburger had an assisted tackle in the game.
• Former Colquitt County offensive line coach Joey Bennett is the offensive coordinator for the Clay-Chalkville High School football team that won Alabama’s Class 6A state championship last week.
These former Colquitt County football players are on college teams that will play in bowls in the coming weeks:
• Marcus Anderson is a reserve linebacker for Georgia State, which will meet Ball State at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day in the Camellia Bowl.
• Lemeke Brockington is a freshman wide receiver at Minnesota, which will square off with West Virginia at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.
• Zy Brockington is a defensive lineman for Memphis, which will play Hawaii at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the Hawaii Bowl.
• Jay Blakely starts on the defensive line for Tennessee, which will meet Purdue in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.
• Kaleb Dawson is an injured member of the Appalachian State Mountaineers team that will face Western Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Boca Raton Bowl.
• Daijun Edwards is a running back for No. 3 Georgia, which will face No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The winner will meet the Alabama-Cincinnati winner for the National Championship.
• Will Rykard is the center for the UA-Birmingham Blazers, who will play Brigham Young at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in Shreveport, La., in the Independence Bowl.
• John Samuel Shenker is the starting tight end for Auburn, which will play Houston on Dec. 28 in the Birmingham Bowl.
• Jay Ward starts at safety for LSU, which will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. Omar Daniels is a freshman defensive back for Kansas State.
• Brian Daniels, a member of Colquitt County’s 1994 state championship team is the equipment manager for ACC runner-up Wake Forest, which will play Texas A&M at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.
