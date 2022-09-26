MOULTRIE – Emily Allegood added to her lengthening list of memorable performances on Monday when she celebrated Senior Night with her second five-inning no-hitter punctuated by a home run in a week.
Allegood and senior teammates Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan, Morgan Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Laura Hailey Bryan were honored before the game at Packer Park and then went out and blanked Cairo 8-0.
The victory raised the Lady Packers record to 15-3.
Now 6-1 in Region 1-7A, they will be off until next Monday when they travel for a region doubleheader at Valdosta followed a day later by another region game at Richmond Hill.
Colquitt will be back at Packer Park on Thursday, October 6, for a doubleheader against Richmond Hill.
The Lady Packers have played a pair of remarkable games back-to-back at Lady Packer Field.
Last Tuesday, Allegood held Lowndes without a hit over five innings and crushed a grand slam homer in the bottom of the fifth to put the 10-0 run-rule victory in order.
Monday’s victory over the visiting Syrupmaids was similar.
Allegood retired the first 11 batters before Abby Faircloth reached on an infield error.
The senior right-hander also walked Navayah Johnson to open the fifth.
Johnson was forced out at second on a comebacker before Allegood struck out the final two Cairo batters.
And Allegood capped a five-run third inning with a long three-run homer. She finished with four runs batted in.
The Lady Packers had just five hits in the abbreviated game, with RaJayla McBride contributing a pair of singles, Maris Hopper lining a double and Carli Pearson chipping in a single.
Allegood, who also walked and squeezed in a run, raised her batting average to .516 with her fourth home run.
She also now has a team-leading 36 runs batted in.
And after her stellar work in the circle, she is now 13-2 and she lowered her earned run average to 1.41.
Cairo falls to 11-6 overall. The Syrupmaids are 9-0 in Region 1-4A.
