MOULTRIE – Emily Allegood hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth and final inning to give the Colquitt County softball team an 8-7 victory over Harrison High on Saturday in Kennesaw.
Maris Hopper held the Hoyas scoreless in the bottom of the inning as the Lady Packers got the only win in a weather-shortened trip to Atlanta.
Colquitt was scheduled to play two games on Friday, but one was rained out and the Lady Packers fell 2-0 to South Effingham in the other.
On Saturday, Colquitt fell to Creekview 8-3 before defeating Harrison.
Both Saturday games were played at Harrison.
The Lady Packers will take a 5-4 overall record into next Thursday’s 4 p.m. Region 1-7A doubleheader at Lowndes.
Colquitt’s girls are 2-0 in the region after sweeping Camden County in Kingsland on Thursday.
The Lady Packers were slated to play both South Effingham and North Paulding on Friday, but were only able to get the game against South Effingham in.
The Mustangs scored single runs in the first and second innings and held the Lady Packers scoreless to get the win.
Colquitt managed just two hits: a single by Madison Plymel and a double by Abby Plymel.
Hopper did the pitching and perhaps deserved a better fate.
She gave up just the two runs and five hits over seven innings. She struck out four and walked just one.
In Saturday’s first game, Creekview scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added two in the second to go up 7-0.
The Grizzlies pounded out 17 hits against Jade Horne and Emily Allegood.
Colquitt had 10 hits, including two each by Allegood and Abby Plymel.
Morgan Holder had a homer and both Plymels and Allegood chipped in doubles.
Kyla Morris, Carli Pearson, Jacey Wetherington and Laura Bryan each had base hits.
Colquitt scored two runs in the top of the first against Harrison, but the Hoyas put five on the board in the home half of the inning.
The Lady Packers tied the game in the top of the third on a solo home run by Madison Plymel and a two-run shot by Pearson.
Harrison then added single runs in the third and fourth to take a 7-5 lead.
But Allegood’s home run, the third of game for the Lady Packers, gave Hopper her first varsity win.
Holder had three hits for the Lady Packers and Abby Plymel added two. Katlynn Powers also had a single.
Morris went the first three innings in the circle for Colquitt County.
Hopper pitched the final two, giving up no runs and three hits. She struck out four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.