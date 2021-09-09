TIFTON – Emily Allegood’s no-hit 14-1 victory got Colquitt County started on a Region 1-7A doubleheader sweep on Thursday at Tift County.
The Lady Packers also cruised in Game 2, winning 12-3. Both games went just five innings.
The wins raised the Lady Packers’ record to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Lowndes, which swept Camden County 5-1 and 9-1 on Thursday, sits atop the region standings at 2-0.
Tift is now 1-2 and Camden County falls to 1-4.
The Lady Devils opened the season with four straight losses and fall to 3-9 overall.
In addition to no-hitting the Lady Devils in the first game, Allegood also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five runs batted in.
The Lady Packers pounded out 15 hits in Game 1 and every starter had at least one.
Morgan Holder also had three; Katlynn Powers and Carli Pearson each had two; and Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan, Bre Caldwell, Laura Hailey Bryan and Jacey Wetherington each had one hit.
Powers and Pearson each drove in two runs.
Allegood’s performance in the circle included three strikeouts and four walks.
In Game 2, Colquitt scored in each of the five innings, including five in the second and four in the third.
Plymel had a big game at the plate in the nightcap with a double and a single and four runs driven in.
Caldwell also had a pair of hits. Duncan, Holder, Wetherington and Maris Hopper had the others.
Hopper threw all five innings and struck out 11 Lady Devils.
All three of the runs charged to the sophomore left-hander were earned. She also issued six bases on balls.
The Lady Packers will be off until Monday when they travel to Douglas for a non-region game against Coffee.
Colquitt will return to Packer Park to meet Thomas County Central at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday before going to Kingsland on Thursday for a region doubleheader against Camden County.
Colquitt and Camden also split a doubleheader on August 26, in Moultrie.
