MOULTRIE — The Moultrie YMCA welcomes Amber Jones as its new Gymnastics Director.
Amber was part of the YMCA’s MG team starting in 2006. She competed several years through level 6.
Her favorite event was floor; she loved the choreography of each routine.
Amber was also an MG honor gymnast voted by her teammates in 2008.
Amber competed for Colquitt County High School all four years until she graduated in 2011.
After graduation Amber left gymnastics and became a part of a dental office until she found her way back to the gym years later.
She is married with three young girls that keep her on her toes.
“We are excited to have her back in the sport she loved,” said YMCA Executive Director Leslie Peretti. “Her outgoing personality and knowledge of gymnastics is going to be an added bonus to our program.
“Amber will continue the excellence of our program. She will also help and coach each gymnast to succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.