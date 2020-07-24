MOULTRIE – One-half of the team that won last year’s Ramsey Pidcock Invitational at Sunset Country Club will tee on Saturday morning in the 66th edition event.
Adam Cooper teamed up with fellow Columbus golfer Jared Garrity to shoot a 129 to take a two-shot victory in 2019.
Cooper is back seeking a repeat, but is playing with Mike Reed this year. The pair will tee off at 8:08 Saturday morning as part of a 208-golfer field that included brothers Kevin and Andy Blanton, who have 10 Ramsey Pidcock championships between them.
They have won with a number of partners and claimed the event as teammates in 2005. They played together last year and shot 132 and finished in a three-way tie for fourth.
Also tied at 132 were Jonathan and Jared Bridges, who also are in this year’s field.
The 2020 Ramsey Pidcock field includes 208 players, who will play in conditions that are a bit different from the ordinary.
Meals will be served outdoors, carts will be sanitized regularly and social distancing will be encouraged.
Teeing off on Saturday morning are Matt Wear and Jonathan Vines: Chris Busbee and Ray Foster; Michael Thompson and Preston Mobley; Dan Riddle and Tripp Morris; Lee Redding and Dennie Bassham; Craig Stevens and Kelly Yieldling; Dug Schwalls and Hunter Whiddon; Jason Cottle and J.P. Johnston; Braden Traylor and Rodney Traylor; Brandt McPherson and Ken Hortman; Thompson Kurrie and Mabry Smith; Daren Kent and Jeff Jursik; Brian Johns and Paul Tynan; Nate Branch and Kellen Copeland; Donald Dale and Drake Dale; Will Keller and Ben Keller; Dutch Vandyke and Jonathan Dunn;
Daniel Mobley and Blake Bennett; Andy Scott and Lavon Stripling; Ryan Hancock and Blake Moore; Dan Jeter and Wayne Brown; Wesley Rogers and Alex McGee; Jared Lee and Branden Bennett; Brad Tomlinson and Greg Allyn; Jeb Huckabee and Adam Sumner; Jason Cooper and Michael Shulte; Steve Campbell and Chris Roberts; Keefe Moore and Jeremy Musgrove; Travis Lane and Bubba Bailey; Andrew Eunice and Eli Stripling; Von Stripling and Clint Smith; John Fordham and Clarke Hendrick; Tyler Key and Spencer Ball; Chad Eunice and David Matthews’ Kevin Blanton and Andy Blanton;
Nate Gahman and Chase McClain; Jonathan Bridges and Jared Bridges; Michael Standard and Rick Dubois; Brock Young and Reb Benton; Trey Freeman and Jay Cason; Andrew Dismuke and Toff Hilton; Adam Cooper and Mike Reed; John Lee Redding and Ernie Venet; John McKenzie and Patrick Leatherwood; Billy Daidone and Chad Payne; Mike Lemmo and Colt Redding; Andrew Goldberg and J.Cody Neal; Clay Hester and Mark Mobley; Hayden Willis and Tanner Jenkins; Matt Smith and Blake Cowart; Rusty Clifton and Rich Carlisle; Russ Beggs and Scott George; Scott Layfield and Mark Henley; and Zayne Bennett and Josh Saunders.
Teeing off beginning at 12:20 p.m. Saturday are Steadman Taylor and Will Bentley; Marty Caardin and Steve Singley; Frank Seale and Tony Jones; Andy Kistler and A.J. Hood; Justin Felts and Garrett Giddens; Blake Daniel and Dale Rutledge; Ed Statom and Steve Stripling; Zac Goodno and Lance Bertell; Sammy Craig and David Hughes; Tom Holman and Duke Harris; Cliff Kerbo and Logan McLean; Jake Mobley and Ron Wommack; Rusty Harwell and Sonny Gwynn; Jay Beverly and Rex Hill; Randy Knight and Darin Merritt; Dwayne Hale and Buddy Lewis; Guy Stripling and Cliff Bridges; Tyler Sweat and Parker Moore;
Cody Mitchell and Chip Blalock; Jim Turner and Rhett Hammond; Chuck Hill and Cliff Creech; Justin Baker and Josh Newton; Toby Norman and Sadie Norman; Rod Howell and Chloe Howell; Scotty Thompson and Dan Roberson; Griffin Dunn and Brandon Smith; Tucker Brown and Eli Faison; Josh Goodman and Josh Hylton; Duncan Beard and Bud Beaty; Chris Barrentine and Bubba Stripling; Reid Diers and Grady Whitton; John Saunders and Hayden Gliemmo; Sonny Presley and Dwayne Hall; Cody Vinning and Tony Bullard; Kirk Murphy and Mark Nichols; David Groff and Rusty Moore; Glen Gray and Adam Gray;
Greg Bohannon and Jerry Milligan; Bubba Mobley and Dave Buckridge; Ed Norman and Scott Hewitt; Greg Federico and Dave Ogilvie; Keith Adams and Jeff Horne; Brad Tyson and Todd Hall; Bob Petrizzo and John Petrizzo; Dusty Dalton and Allen Dalton; Kent Shealy and Quentin Bates; John Lee and Griff Beaty; Chuck DeMott and Kirk DeMott; McClellan Mobley and R.J. Taylor; and Chris Johnson and Brad Wheeler.
