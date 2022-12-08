MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County High School basketball program’s annual Vereen Christmas Shootout will begin its three-day run on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and will include 11 girls and six boys teams.
Games will be played on the William Bryant Court.
In addition to the Lady Packers, girls teams taking part will be Early County, Deerfield, Bainbridge, Coffee, Ware County, Thomas County Central, Turner County, Pike Road (Ala.), Rome and Brunswick.
The boys teams competing will be Colquitt County, Early County, Deerfield, Bainbridge, Pelham and Pike Road.
The Shootout will include eight games each day, with the Lady Packers and Packers playing in the final two contests each day.
On Dec. 28, the schedule includes:
10 a.m., Early County boys vs. Deerfield; 11:30 a.m., Early County girls vs. Deerfield; 1 p.m., Bainbridge girls vs. Coffee; 2:30 p.m Ware County girls vs. Thomas County Central; 4 p.m. Turner County girls vs. Pike Road; 5:30 p.m., Bainbridge boys vs. Pelham; 7 p.m., Colquitt County girls vs. Rome; 8:30 p.m. Colquitt County boys vs. Pike Road.
On Thursday, Dec. 29:
10 a.m., Bainbridge girls vs. Pike Road; 11:30 a.m., Bainbridge boys vs. Early County boys; 1 p.m., Early County girls vs. Thomas County Central; 2:30 p.m., Deerfield girls vs. Ware County; 4 p.m., Rome girls vs. Brunswick; 5:30 p.m., Deerfield boys vs. Pike Road; 7 p.m, Colquitt County girls vs. Coffee; 8:30 p.m., Colquitt County boys vs. Pelham.
On Friday, Dec. 30:
10 a.m., Thomas County Central girls vs. Rome; 11:30 a.m.; Pike Road boys vs. Pelham; 1 p.m., Pike Road girls vs. Deerfield; 2:30 p.m., Deerfield boys vs. Bainbridge; 4 p.m., Ware County girls vs. Bainbridge; 5:30 p.m., Coffee vs. early; 7 p.m., Colquitt County girls vs. Turner County; 8:30 p.m. Colquitt County boys vs. Early County.
Single-game admission is $10, an all-day pass is $15, and a full Shootout pass is $25.
